Obi Condemns Arrest Of Kaduna Cleric, Sheikh Umar

The presidential hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the reported arrest of a Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, by authorities.

The former Anambra State governor, who spoke on Tuesday, said he was informed that the religious leader was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.

Obi described the development as a troubling sign for the country’s democratic system, warning that actions perceived as harassment of citizens or political opponents could undermine democratic values.

According to the economic expert, the reported arrest highlighted what he described as growing threats to freedom of speech and movement in the country.

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“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

Obi stressed that the protection of civil liberties, particularly free speech, remains a fundamental pillar of any democratic society.

“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.

The former Anambra State governor also urged authorities and political actors to respect the rule of law and the principles of democracy in their engagement with citizens.

“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi stated.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the reported arrest of the cleric.