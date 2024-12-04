Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has strongly criticized the arrest of Dele Farotimi, a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, over allegations of defamation.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Obi described the arrest as an abuse of police powers and a threat to democracy and justice in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force exists to protect the rights of citizens, not to suppress them,” Obi wrote.

He emphasized that defamation is a civil matter that should be handled through the courts rather than involving law enforcement.

He further noted that the action undermines freedom of expression and is indicative of an effort to silence dissenting voices demanding accountability from those in power.

In his statement, Obi expressed concern about the misuse of police resources, calling it an abuse of power that questions the professionalism and independence of the force.

Drawing from his own experiences, he noted that despite being a frequent target of defamation during and after his tenure as a governor, he has never resorted to involving the police or abusing authority.

Obi called for Farotimi’s immediate and unconditional release.

He further urged the police to remain true to their constitutional duty of upholding citizens’ rights.

