Obi Committed To Adc, Will Soon Declare For Party – Sources

S ources within the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the week expressed the optimism that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, will soon formally join the party.

This is coming just as one of the sources within the Obidient Movement told our correspondent that the impending move, which is expected to happen soon, is sequel to the intervention of prominent personalities in the north, who appealed to the former Anambra State governor to join the ADC.

Those in the know within the ADC stated that Mr. Obi has caved in to ceaseless pressure on him by Northern leaders to join the party to help dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.

All the sources contact ed by Saturday Telegraph however, opted to remain anonymous, but they all maintained that the former Anambra governor had accepted the offer, and that he would drop his idea of an automatic ticket which he has been clamouring for.

“Mr. Peter Obi is expected to join the ADC anytime from now and I can tell you that for free because he decided to be part of us,” one of the sources said, but that he could not really say when the presidential hopeful would join the party. Nigeria’s two main opposition leaders have joined a new political party to challenge President Bola Tinubu and his ruling party in the next election.

Mr. Obi, alongside a former vice president of the country, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former governors of Rivers and Kaduna State, Chibuike Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai respectively, had in July this year unveiled the ADC as the new platform within which to contest the 2027 general election Other prominent gladiators that joined the ADC included a former Senate President, Senator David Mark and former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who eventually emerged the interim National Chairman and Secretary respectively.

They were also joined by scores of other notables, mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and LP as well as those from Social Democratic Party (SDP). The event, which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, drew some applause and buzz with many reckoning that it was one of the biggest shake-ups in Nigerian politics since the end of military rule in 1999.

While other prominent promoters of the ADC initiative have gone back to base to formally register with the party, Mr. Obi has done little or nothing to formalise his membership of the party owing to what many around him described as his desire to be accorded the privilege of the right of first refusal with regards to the presidential ticket, something which many of the promoters are opposed to.

“All that seems to have changed now as we have succeeded in getting him on board to come along with us. I think the leaders in the north have succeeded in persuading him to change his mind to allow the democratic process to run naturally and not that the process be bent for him,” the source maintained.

The source further added that “Obi and others who are aspiring for the ticket would subject themselves to an elective convention where the presidential candidate of the party would eventually be picked. That means that none of those contesting for the ticket would be given automatic ticket.”

When contacted, the National Coordinator of Obedient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said, “I can’t say anything for now, but things would come to light until he (Peter Obi) speaks by himself, please thank you.”