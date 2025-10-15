Obi Commends S’Eagles’ Teamwork, Spirit

2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria following their impressive victory over the Benin Republic in their latest international fixture.

In a post shared on his official X handle, Obi expressed immense pride and joy at the team’s outstanding performance, describing the win as “brilliant and sweet.”

“Congratulations to our Super Eagles. I watched with so much confidence and pride, and it was such a brilliant and sweet victory against the Benin Republic,” Obi wrote.

Obi, who noted that his day had begun as early as 6 a.m. with a series of official engagements in Anambra State, said he still made time to watch the match despite his busy schedule. He commended the players for displaying the true Nigerian spirit, strength, dominance, and unity on the field.

“You showed true Nigerian spirit, strength, dominance, and unity on the field. This is the power of perseverance and teamwork. Well done, Super Eagles,” he added.

The former Anambra State Governor further highlighted that the Super Eagles’ victory symbolizes what Nigeria can achieve through discipline, teamwork, and resilience, values he consistently advocates in his public messages.