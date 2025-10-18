Obi Commends Mbah For Promoting Inclusive Education

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended Professor David Mbah, Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University (BCU), for his exemplary leadership and contributions to promoting inclusive and skills-based education in the United Kingdom.

Obi disclosed this in a post on his social media platforms following his visit to the university on Friday, October 17, 2025, where he met with Prof. Mbah and members of the institution’s management team.

Prof. Mbah, a Nigerian, is one of only two Black Vice-Chancellors among over 160 universities in the United Kingdom, both of whom are Nigerians, a fact Obi described as “a source of pride to the nation.”

Founded in 1843, Birmingham City University currently has about 31,000 students from over 120 countries and a workforce of nearly 5,000 staff.

The institution is widely recognized for its practical, industry-focused approach to higher education.

Obi praised the university’s policy of offering varying degrees of scholarships to indigent students, calling it a commendable step in expanding access to education.

“I was delighted to learn that, as part of its policy, the University extends varying degrees of scholarships to indigent students,” Obi noted.

During their discussions, Prof. Mbah highlighted BCU’s commitment to delivering practical, skills-based education, with a focus on empowering minorities and first-generation university students. According to him, more than half of the university’s students are the first in their families to attend higher education, a testament to its dedication to inclusive learning.

Obi congratulated Prof. Mbah and his team for their dedication and excellence, particularly the Nigerian academics and staff contributing to the institution’s success.

He described them as “ambassadors of Nigeria” and encouraged them to continue making meaningful contributions to the nation’s development.

“I reminded them that they are ambassadors of our dear nation and encouraged them to keep contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s development,” Obi added.