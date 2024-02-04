Obi Commends Journalists, Urges Them Not to Lose Hope

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended journalists for the noble work they are doing. He made the recommendation in Awka during the February Congress of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council, at Ezeemo NUJ Centre.

Speaking, Obi, who was represented by his former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Planning & Budget, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, expressed his good wishes to journalists and urged them to keep on contributing to the growth of the country through responsible journalism that edifies the nation and humanity. He also urged them not to lose hope now that the country is passing through hard times.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, assured Obi that they would continue to be guided by the ethics of the profession for the good of the country, despite all odds. He said the Council felt honoured that Obi has continued to identify with them through various means.

Speaking further, Dr. Odogwu said the Council would be delighted to have Obi physically and personally present at their Easter Congress. Prof. Okunna was accompanied to the meeting by Obi’s Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem.