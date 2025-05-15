Obi Commends JAMB Registrar, Says No More Room For Errors

Share

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday commended the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, for admitting to glitches in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

While lauding Oloyede for admitting to the mistakes, Obi, who is also a former governor of Anambra state, said efforts should be made to prevent a similar recurrence.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oloyede, in a press briefing on Wednesday, said some errors affected candidates’ performance in the examination, which was conducted across the country.

Obi on his official X handle, called on JAMB and other similar agencies to adopt comprehensive quality assurance frameworks.

Obi said JAMB’s willingness to own up to its shortcomings is worthy of recognition, but the incident has brought to light a far more troubling reality — the persistent fragility of the institutional systems.

“His open admission of fault and the expression of deep remorse stand out as a rare but commendable display of accountability in our public institutions.

“raises a very concerning issue on glitches and the grave havoc it’s creating in our country, even in critical institutions like JAMB.

“There must be no room for further glitches – not in JAMB, not in any arm of government. The cost of repeated failure is simply too high.

“The emotional and psychological toll on students, and even parents, some of whom have reportedly suffered severe trauma, and in heartbreaking cases, even death, serves as a reminder of what is at stake.

“The integrity of examination processes and the reliability of public institutions are not optional; they are foundational to any nation’s progress.

