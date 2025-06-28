Obi Lauds Ganduje Over Resignation As Nat’l APC Chairman

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday commended the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Describing the development as an honourable decision that sets a precedent for other leaders facing health challenges, Obi noted that he had read reports of Ganduje’s resignation, which was said to be due to declining health.

The former Anambra governor, in a statement issued on his official X handle on Saturday, praised the former Kano State governor for “Prioritising his health above all else.

He emphasised that Ganduje’s resignation should serve as a wake-up call to other leaders whose health may be impairing their ability to perform optimally in the office.

The economic expert noted that Nigeria’s current challenges demand leaders who are not only competent but also physically and mentally agile.

READ ALSO

He stressed that the country can no longer afford the burden of “medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments.”

He concluded by praying for Ganduje’s health and peace in retirement.

“With his health reportedly in decline, it is both wise and honourable to step aside, knowing that he may no longer be able to render the level of service required by the party, the people, and the nation.

“By this exemplary action, Dr. Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally. I sincerely hope they take a cue from him.

“These things are taking a serious toll on our development. May God Almighty grant Dr. Ganduje a peaceful and fulfilling retirement,” he said.