Obi Commends Adeleke’s Intervention In Death By Hanging For Stealing

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lauded Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for stepping in to prevent the execution of a man sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a fowl and eggs.

Obi who expressed concern over the stark inequalities in the Nigerian judicial system noted that the individual had already spent 14 years in prison, a punishment far exceeding the severity of the crime.

Highlighting the injustice of the case, the economic expert described it as one that disproportionately punishes minor offences while rewarding large-scale corruption.

“That sentence alone far exceeded the demands of justice, if the crime warranted such consideration in the first place,” Obi remarked.

He further condemned the systemic failures in Nigeria’s judiciary, pointing out the double standards in the treatment of offenders.

“This case underscores the harsh inequalities of the Nigerian legal system. If you dare to speak freely, you are treated as a criminal and silenced.

“If you embezzle billions of public funds, you are celebrated, even when caught and taken to court,” he said.

Obi criticized the government’s regulatory approach toward legitimate businesses, stating that it often discourages honesty and integrity.

“It is a system that rewards impunity while punishing integrity—a stark indictment of our need for urgent judicial reform and genuine accountability in governance,” Obi added.

The intervention by Governor Adeleke has been widely praised by civil rights groups and advocates of judicial reforms.

Many see it as a pivotal moment highlighting the urgent need for a more equitable and humane legal system in Nigeria.

