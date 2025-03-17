Obi-Chukwu: Economic Stability’ll Boost Trade Sector This Year

Share

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Chief Executive Officer at Nairametrics, at a session with financial journalists, speaks on sectors of the economy that are likely to hold good prospects for investors this year. Tony Chukwunyem reports

Can you shed light on your view that it makes good financial sense for people to ensure they keep some of their earnings in dollars this year?

If you are in an economy that is very volatile, what you should know to do is how to diversify your investments so that you don’t keep all your eggs in one basket.

So we say that if you have cash that you are considering to invest in stocks, treasury bills, bonds, or to fund a business trip, you have to keep some of that cash in foreign currency and some in naira.

This is because you may have things that you want to buy that you have to import. Most of the things we use are imported. So it only makes common sense to keep some of your earnings in dollars.

Not because you want to, or because you want to dollarise the economy, but because you are hedging against inflation. My current mobile phone was probably going for around N850,000-N900,000, last year, today it is around N1.5 million.

But guess what, if you go to the same place where I bought it in the United States last year, it is still the same $800-$900 or $1,000 to be precise. So what has happened is that your own currency has moved against you.

But if you have the money in dollars.. that is where I’m coming from. So you should have that diverse mix depending on your income.

What sectors do you think are likely to perform well in 2025?

One sector that will see a lot of growth this year is trade. Trade is Nigeria’s second or third largest subsector -Gross Domestic Product (GDP) wise. Anytime that Nigeria does not grow trade wise, it negatively affects GDP growth.

Sometimes it can lead to a recession because Nigeria is basically a trade zone. So trade will pick up this year, because of the stability that we expect to see in the economy in 2025.

So you are going to see a lot of imports because of that. A lot of people who could not import last year because of exchange rate volatility, will all go and import this year.

And you know, we are already looking for substitutes; there are going to be substitutes for laptops, phones, shoes, wrist watches, everything. We are going to have substitutes all around.

What is going to be the key for success is that the people that will win are those that will sell things at an intersection between a very good price and a good quality.

It does not have to be an exceptional quality- let it just be fair enough in terms of quality, but at a good price; people will rush it.

Another market that I think will also be big this year is the Madein-Nigeria products that are sought after abroad. That is, those products that are cheaper to buy here compared with buying them abroad.

That market will be quite big and it is growing. Whether it is people that are coming down to Nigeria to buy wedding gowns or people that are coming down to Nigeria to buy medicines such as Panadol.

Drugs are still cheaper here even though they are expensive. Some people are even ‘export – ing back’. So those kinds of markets are the ones that will be ‘happening’ this year. The pricing will create a huge opportunity for trade as well as for consumer lending. In addition it also boosts efficiency.

What do you think is responsible for the naira’s recent rebound?

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reforms and its intervention in the retail end of the forex market is helping price stability. Inflows from International Money Transfer Organisations (IMTOs) are also boosting liquidity in the forex market.

Then there is the CBN’s Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), which will introduce transparency and credibility to forex transactions and also enhance price discovery.

However, Nigeria’s large fiscal deficits, growing debt burden, and high inflation, pose more threat to exchange rate stability and could rubbish the benefits of ongoing forex reforms. The mismatch between the true value of the naira and its current price can

Those banks that people thought were targets of acquisition are no longer looking like that. Even if they are still going to be acquired, they will be quite expensive

only be resolved with adequate supply, bearing in mind challenges of a stronger dollar and likely competition for dollar inflows out of the frontier markets.

I believe that, this year, businesses should hedge against a worst-case scenario of N2,200/$1 and take advantage of a best-case scenario of N1,700/$1.

But on the positive side, the expected cut in interest rates in the United States following President Donald Trump’s assumption of power could improve capital flows into Nigeria.

Also, Nigeria’s expected removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey List, will boost efforts at enhancing forex remittances and flows.

Will the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation lead to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the industry this year?

I did think we would see M&A last year. But then when I looked at the data again, I realised that there is still a lot of money in this country. That means a lot of these banks might still meet their recapitalisation target.

Those banks that people thought were targets of acquisition are no longer looking like that. Even if they are still going to be acquired, they will be quite expensive. So what I think will happen is that the acquisition that Nigerian banks will do will be outside the country.

Access Bank is doing that already; I think that more banks will want to do that. It is either they acquire banks outside Nigeria or they acquire licences outside Nigeria.

This is because they will try to enjoy some of the growth that is happening outside Nigeria. For instance, if Nigeria is growing at three per cent and the World Bank is estimating that Senegal will be one of the fastest growing economies this year, what are you doing in Nigeria?

Why are you not in Senegal? Banks are formal companies; they are listed; they are quoted; they are licensed, so they have what it takes to go outside Nigeria. So I don’t think there will be M& As. Maybe we will see that with the telcos.

What you will also likely get to see is that there is going to be pressure on fintechs in terms of competition with banks. The banks suffered a lot last year in terms of competition with the fintech and they are likely going to be aggressive this year.

The Federal Government projected a 15 per cent inflation target in the 2025 Budget. However, with the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), there are speculations that the rate might fall to 10 per cent. Do you agree?

I don’t see inflation dropping to 10 per cent this year even with the rebasing of the CPI. If this happens, it will be a major miracle. It takes a lot…, in fact for you to see inflation fall, there has to be a combination of two things: apart from base effects, you will start to see prices come down drastically; I doubt that this will happen.

What we have learnt from happenings over the last few years is that inflation is not only about Nigeria, there is also imported inflation. So there are a lot of things that are outside our control so that is why I don’t see it happening.

I am projecting an average inflation rate of between 29 per cent and 30 per cent.

You have expressed reservations about Nigeria’s large informal economy?

An informal economy makes it very difficult for money to move around because of the way capitalism works. Let me give you an example of how capitalism works abroad. We all earn salaries.

At the end of the month, what happens to the salary? it gets deducted for pension, taxes, National Housing Fund or whatever. Now the pension goes to the pension industry; taxes go to the government, national housing fund goes to the fund.

Part of the money also goes to credit card, mortgage. What you have left is to pay for your regular bills, and a little bit is used for overseas travel.

That is how the white people do it. The taxes are what their governments use to ensure that they have roads and all the amenities all of us like to go and enjoy.

The pension funds are what they used to invest in companies across the world. That is why some of the largest companies in the world are owned by firms like Blackrock and so on. They are all major fund owners.

All these are possible because they have a formal economy. They don’t encourage the informal economy because they don’t have a way of monitoring you; you have to be captured in the formal economy.

So the message they are passing across is that if you don’t have money to set up a proper business go and work. Our job is to make sure we provide jobs for you.

Also an informal market cannot attract significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Nigerian has not received more than $2 billion in FDI since 2014. Combined in the last 10 years, FDI into Nigeria is not more than $2 billion. I stand to be corrected.

That is because it is an informal economy; where are they going to invest in? Ugochukwu and Sons? You want to go and give Ugochukwu and Sons $100 million?

How will you bring your money out? Ugochkwu and Sons is not a listed company. And that is also why a lot of our companies don’t scale, that is why we don’t expand beyond just here.

For a lot of the projects going on in Nigeria now, such as the LagosCalabar Coastal highway and other government infrastructure projects, the companies executing those projects for the government should be made to list on NGX, because when they list, capital flows across the country.

By making these companies accessible to the public through the stock market, Nigeria could benefit from increased transparency and accountability in how projects are financed and executed.

Also, if these companies were listed on NGX, the wealth generated would be more widely distributed; you will see a change in how the economy is growing, and you will see how wealth flows around the country.

