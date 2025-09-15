Obi Celebrates Pope Leo XIV Life Of Faith, Humility At 70

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has joined the Catholic faithful and millions worldwide to celebrate Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a heartfelt messgse shared on his X handle, Obi described the Pope’s life as a living witness to God’s grace, marked by faith, humility, and courage.

He prayed that God would continue to grant the Holy Father strength, peace, and joy in his sacred mission of shepherding the Universal Church.

Obi also highlighted the significance of the birthday coinciding with the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross, noting that just as the Cross symbolizes victory and redemption, the Pope’s life reflects perseverance, fidelity, and triumph through faith in Christ.

He concluded with the traditional papal blessing, Ad multos annos!, wishing the Pope many more years of grace and service.