Obi Celebrates Eniola Shokunbi, David Akiogbe’s Global Achievements

The former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe on their impressive achievements on the global stage.

Peter Obi who spoke on Monday said the achievements of 12-year-old Shokunbi and 15-year-old Akiogbe showed the potential of Nigerian youths and what they could achieve if given the right support by the government.

While Eniola Shokunbi secured $11.5 million from the Connecticut government for designing an air filter to reduce the spread of airborne disease in school, David Akiogbe scored an impressive 1580 on his Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

The statement read, “I have, over the years, remained firm in my belief in the limitless potential of the Nigerian youths, who, when given the right leadership support, will continue to blaze on the global stage.

“Just today (Monday), I read the inspiring reports of 2 Nigerian children currently making waves within and outside Nigeria, and in my usual tradition of celebrating and encouraging young exceptional personalities, I must not fail to share their stories.

“First is Eniola Shokunbi, a 12-year-old Nigerian girl in Connecticut, USA, who designed an air filter to reduce the spread of airborne diseases in schools and has received an approved funding of $11.5 million from the Connecticut State Bond Commission for the design.

“Next is David Akiogbe, a 15-year-old Nigerian boy, who made an impressive top score of 1580 on his Scholastic Assessment Test, SAT, as also confirmed by MIT, and is set to leverage the academic success to excel on the global stage.”

He called on the government to support the education and development of Nigerian youths. Obi emphasized the need to address the country’s high out-of-school children problem, which affects many children.

“The inspiring stories of these young Nigerians represent the potential of millions of Nigerian children whose talents remain untapped, many of whom are among the over 20 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all because of our uncaring attitude as leaders.

“We must now focus on investing in their future through education. I have repeatedly stated that my continual support for education across the country stems from my unwavering belief that with the right investments in our youths, they will be able to explore their talents, develop their skills, and contribute productively to the development of our nation while excelling on the global stage.

“I congratulate young Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe for achieving the global recognition that has brought honour to the nation and now serves as an inspiration to other youths,” Obi added.

