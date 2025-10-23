Obi Celebrates Archbishop Valerian Okeke At 72

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha in celebrating the 72nd birthday of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke.

In a message shared on his X handle, Obi described Archbishop Okeke as “a true shepherd and spiritual father whose exemplary life of humility, selfless service, and unwavering faith continues to inspire hope among the people.”

He commended the Archbishop’s steadfast dedication to the spiritual, educational, and moral upliftment of society, noting that his pastoral leadership has brought renewal to both the Church and the wider community.

“Through your consistent investment in human capital development and your advocacy for moral regeneration, you have continued to demonstrate that true leadership is rooted in service and anchored in faith,” Obi stated.

The former Governor expressed gratitude to God for the Archbishop’s life and ministry, praying for continued grace, wisdom, and good health as he leads the flock entrusted to his care.

“On behalf of my family and millions of well-meaning Nigerians, I wish Your Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, a happy birthday. May the years ahead be even more fruitful and impactful,” he added.