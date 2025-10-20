Obi Celebrates 2025 Ofala Festival Of Obi Of Onitsha

Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined other dignitaries in celebrating the 2025 Ofala Festival of the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), describing the event as a timeless symbol of unity, culture, and progress for the people of Onitsha.

In a message shared on his official social media handle on Sunday, Obi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to attend the colourful festival, which held in Onitsha, Anambra State, noting that the Ofala Festival remains one of Nigeria’s most cherished traditional celebrations.

Obi recalled his long-standing connection to the Onitsha community, stating that he had attended several Ofala festivals since his days as a student at Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha.

He described the annual celebration as a significant moment when the people come together to honour their revered monarch, showcase their rich heritage, and express gratitude for peace and progress.

“It was truly heartwarming to behold the vibrant display of tradition that has stood the test of time and continues to define the identity of our people,” Obi said.

The former governor commended His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, for his exemplary leadership, wisdom, and commitment to preserving the cultural traditions of Onitsha and fostering unity among the people.

“His reign continues to inspire a sense of unity and progress among the people,” Obi added, praying that God continues to bless the monarch with long life, wisdom, and good health.

Obi also extended warm greetings to all sons and daughters of Onitsha, both at home and abroad, wishing them a joyous Ofala Festival and urging them to remain steadfast in promoting the cultural heritage of their homeland.

The Ofala Festival, which dates back centuries, is an annual celebration marking the renewal of the Obi’s authority and the spiritual rejuvenation of the Onitsha Kingdom.