Obi Can Defeat Any Northern Candidate If He Rejoins PDP- Jerry Gana

Professor Jerry Gana, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stands a strong chance of winning the presidency if he returns to the PDP and contests in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Wednesday night, Gana said Obi would outperform any contender in the North under the PDP platform.

His remarks come amid renewed speculation about Obi’s political future and possible defection from the Labour Party, following his recent engagements with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“In the northern states, Peter Obi under the PDP will defeat any candidate, because our people are very fair-minded,” Gana stated.

“I’m a researcher, and I research opinions. Our people are very fair, and we are building a nation. In 2031, it will be the turn of the North.”

Peter Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party, finished third behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Since then, he has remained politically active, attending meetings and engaging in consultations about Nigeria’s future.

Gana emphasized that the PDP remains the strongest vehicle for national unity and electoral success, urging Obi and other progressive figures to return to the party for a stronger opposition ahead of 2027.