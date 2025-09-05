Obi Calls For Urgent Transport Safety Reforms

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat mishap in Borgu, Niger State, which claimed the lives of more than 30 persons.

In a message on Thursday, Obi lamented the rising cases of fatal road and waterways accidents in Nigeria, recalling that a similar incident in the state in July 2024 claimed at least 25 lives, including 10 members of the same family.

Describing the latest accident as “heart-wrenching,” Obi stressed the urgent need for government authorities at all levels to enforce strict safety regulations on waterways transportation.

READ ALSO:

He called for capacity limits on vessels, regular inspections, and heavy investment in emergency response systems to curb the recurrent tragedies.

“This latest heart-wrenching incident in Niger State must awaken in us a fierce sense of urgency. Authorities at every level must now enforce rules to save our people from such tragedies. There must be strict rules on capacity limits, vessel inspections, and now more than ever, investment in solid emergency response for our waterways,” Obi said.

He further emphasized that Nigeria must build safe, reliable, and accessible means of transportation for all citizens, whether by land or water, while honoring the memory of those who have lost their lives in such disasters.

“To those who lost their lives, especially the young children aboard, may their souls rest in peace. To the families and loved ones left behind, and to the Government of Niger State, I offer my deepest condolences and share in your grief. May the Almighty grant you solace in this moment of unimaginable sorrow,” Obi added.

The Borgu mishap is the latest in a series of deadly boat accidents across the country, raising fresh concerns about safety standards on Nigeria’s waterways.