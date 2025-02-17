Obi Calls For Reopening Of Onitsha Market Affected By Drug Raid

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called for the immediate reopening of markets that were collaterally affected by the closure of the Head Bridge Market in Onitsha.

New Telegraph reports that the market was shut down by security agencies due to alleged trading in illegal drugs within a section known as Ogbo Ogwu.

Reacting to the closure, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election while condemning the sale of illicit drugs emphasized the need for fairness in the enforcement of the law.

Obi also expressed concern over the closure of neighbouring markets, which he described as excessive and unjustified. He appealed for their immediate reopening, highlighting the economic hardship traders and their families are facing.

He urged the state government to reconsider the current strategy to prevent undue hardship on traders and protect the state’s economy.

“One unequivocally condemns such illicit drug trading activities and urges the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate the sale of fake items—especially drugs—and legally prosecute the perpetrators for the health and safety of society.

“Shutting down other neighbouring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market, such as Rod, Allied and Tools, Plumbing Materials, Timber, Surgical, and Provision Markets, seems excessive and unjustified.

“Their continued closure is severely affecting the livelihoods of millions, especially during this difficult period in our country.

“The search should be conducted transparently, with store owners present while their shops are inspected and items removed by the law and due process.

“Whenever we encountered public health threats, we addressed them collaboratively and methodically with the relevant agencies. In cases requiring market interventions, we worked closely with regulatory authorities and security agencies, ensuring fairness and due process.

“A more balanced and transparent approach will enhance both security and economic stability,” Obi added, emphasising the need to weigh public health measures against their economic impact.

