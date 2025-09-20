Obi Calls For Greater Investment In Education

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has hailed Nigerian teachers as the “true nation-builders” while expressing solidarity with the “Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025”, which is hosting over 60,000 teachers at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The historic gathering is expected to set a Guinness World Record as the largest assembly of teachers in the world.

In a statement shared on Saturday, Obi noted the pivotal role of teachers in shaping human capital and driving national development.

“This moment is not just about setting a Guinness World Record, but about affirming the central role of teachers in the development of human capital and building a new Nigeria,” Obi said.

He commended the vision of 1Million Teachers and all partners behind the conference, noting that the event goes beyond celebration, it is a call to action for Nigeria to improve teacher welfare, invest in quality education, and empower educators who nurture the future generation.

“Teachers are the true nation-builders. Without them, no profession exists. The progress of our country will only be as strong as the quality of education we provide our children, and the dignity we accord those who impart knowledge,” he added.

Obi stressed that addressing the challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment requires prioritizing education. According to him, a strong foundation in human capital development will unlock Nigeria’s economic and social potential.

He also celebrated the resilience of Nigerian teachers, who, despite difficult conditions, remain dedicated to shaping minds and values.