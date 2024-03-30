Obi Breaks Silence On LP Nat’l Convention, Gives Reason For Snub

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP) and presidential candidate in the 202 general election, Peter Obi, has revealed why he ignored the party’s recent National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the National Convention of the LP produced Barr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

Speaking on the development via his verified X account on Friday, Peter Obi said he disregarded the convention because the party leadership, led by Abure, had not consulted widely with important party stakeholders before holding the convention.

The former Anambra State Governor said he is more committed to creating a new Nigeria than a new Labour Party, the former governor of Anambra underlined the necessity of doing the right thing to save the party.

“We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process,” he said.