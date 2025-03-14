Obi, Bala Mohammed Unite To Shake Up 2027 Polls, Put APC On Notice

Share

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has expressed his willingness to work with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections.

Speaking after a “consultation visit” at the state’s Presidential Lodge in Bauchi, yesterday, Mohammed said collaborating with Obi will bring good governance to the country.

The Bauchi Governor said that Obi’s visit focused on addressing poverty and criminality, adding that the latter is now the leader of the opposition in the country.

“We discussed state by state challenges and I feel highly appreciative of what he is doing as the leader of the opposition — because whether we like it or not, he is the leader of the opposition now in Nigeria,” NAN quoted Muhammed as saying.

“I want to say at this level, not to make some of those doubting Thomases and mischievous minds to pre-empt what we are doing, that I’m ready to work with Peter Obi.

“We will make sure we come together, close ranks, bring good governance to the country, give vibrant opposition with knowledge, timelines, visions in such a manner that we will rescue and recover our country.

“Our coming together is a message and the message is going to resonate because all our colleagues, the PDP governors are behind this kind of journey as it is a transcendental one.

“We are coming together to work together irrespective of party, region, religion or any other thing.” On his part, Obi said he visited Mohammed to discuss Nigeria’s challenges and consult him as “a key political stakeholder.

“We have to discuss issues happening in the North. I have told the governor today that the North is a critical component if we are going to get it right in this country.

“There is poverty in Nigeria. We have to deal with the issue of poverty and until you solve poverty, then you can talk about criminality,” Obi said.

Obi added that the nation must prioritise substantial funding in essential sectors to lift citizens from poverty, thereby curbing crime and promoting a safer society.

In 2022, the former governor resigned his membership from the PDP – days before its presidential primary – citing recent developments hindering constructive contributions to the party.

