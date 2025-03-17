Obi Backs Corps Member Criticizing Tinubu Govt

Share

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has thrown his support for a Nigeria Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member, Ushie Ushie Rita Uguamaye over her viral video criticizing the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s policies.

New Telegraph recalls that a Lagos-based corps member went viral recently after she criticised President Tinubu’s government over the spike in the cost of living in the country.

She accused some officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of threatening her after the comments about the state of the economy.

However, Obi has hailed the NYSC member and described her as a courageous lady who should be supported instead of being vilified.

Reacting to the viral video, Obi said Raye’s experience highlights a troubling trend in our nation, one where voices of reason and truth are met with intimidation rather than dialogue and engagement.

He called on President Tinubu to reflect deeply on its approach to dissent and recognize that constructive criticism is a cornerstone of democratic progress.

“I, too, have been subjected to threats for daring to offer constructive suggestions and comments. I now face daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling simply for expressing solution-based views on government policies. Such actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy.

“A government that silences its citizens is not democratic or one that is subject to accountability and good governance and is most often corrupt.

“To all patriotic Nigerians: Our nation’s future and development depend on our collective courage to speak out against misgovernance, injustice, and intimidation.

“Do not let fear stifle your voice. Stand firm, support one another, and continue to advocate for Nigeria we all envision—a nation where freedom of speech is sacrosanct, and leadership is accountable to the people, especially in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

“A just and prosperous Nigeria should be one where people like Raye are encouraged to speak out about the challenges they face, while those in government take urgent action to address these issues.”

