Obi Attends Requiem Mass For Ex-DIG Osayande In Benin

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi on Friday attended the requiem Mass for the late Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Parry B. O. Osayande at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Benin City, Edo State.

Osayande, a former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), was celebrated by Obi as “a man whose life was marked by discipline, courage, and an unwavering commitment to national service.”

In a statement shared after the event, Obi described the ceremony as a “deeply reflective moment” that brought together family, friends, security stakeholders, and admirers of the late police chief.

Obi praised Osayande’s decades-long contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s security institutions, noting that he consistently promoted professionalism, integrity, and justice within the police force.

“DIG Osayande dedicated decades of his life to strengthening our security institutions, promoting professionalism within the police force, and upholding the values of integrity and justice,” Obi said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and all who were touched by his life of service, stressing that Osayande’s death represents “a significant national loss.”

Obi added: “May his legacy of service continue to inspire us to work for a safer, more just, and more peaceful Nigeria. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.”