Obi Attends Chimamanda Adichie’s Book Launch In London

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday attended the book launch of renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in London for her new novel, Dream Count.

New Telegraph reported that Chimamanda recently released her new novel after a 10-year hiatus.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos from the event, Peter Obi shared his experience all through the journey, revealing that he had traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) for the event.

Some photos he shared showed him with the talented writer holding up the new book.

Peter Obi Applauds Nigerians Recognized For Scientific Excellence In US He wrote, “I arrived in London, United Kingdom safely on Sunday, the 2nd of March morning for a busy schedule. I made the trip via Air Peace business class, as is my policy when embarking on long-haul flights, particularly when I have to start work immediately upon arrival. On arrival, I proceeded to Cambridge for scheduled meetings with development experts. Our discussions centred on suggested solutions to challenges confronting our nation. “Coming back to London later in the day, I attended Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s launch of her latest novel, Dream Count, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The event attracted about 3,000 attendees. Her conversation with journalist and author Elizabeth Day was insightful, keeping the audience fully engaged throughout the event. The event was not only a celebration of literary excellence but, more importantly, a testament to the immense potential our beloved nation holds if we invest in the most critical measures of development reflected in the Human Development Index (HDI): education, healthcare, and lifting people out of poverty. “Coupled with my earlier discussions on turning around our struggling nation and the exhilarating performance by @ChimamandaReal “I am convinced that with the energy and brilliance of our youth, a collective commitment, and guidance through good governance, the dream of a better Nigeria is within reach. I remain confident that all hope is not lost. A new Nigeria is POssible!” See post below.

