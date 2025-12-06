Obi Attends 140th Catholic Anniversary In Eastern Nigeria

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi on Friday joined leading Catholic clerics and diplomats in Onitsha to celebrate 140 years of Catholicism in Eastern Nigeria.

Obi accompanied the Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke; the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty; and the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, on a tour of three major mission schools, Christ the King College (CKC), Queen of the Rosary College (QRC) and St. Charles College, all in Onitsha.

The delegation also inspected ongoing developments at Shanahan University.

During the visit, Archbishop Crotty addressed and blessed the students, while Archbishop Okeke reflected on the history of mission schools in Anambra State, how they flourished under the Church, deteriorated after government takeover, and rebounded dramatically when returned to their original owners.

Obi recalled that within a year of the state’s decision to return the schools, Anambra rose from last place to the top of national education rankings, with students going on to win global academic competitions in Chicago, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Ryan encouraged students to pursue their aspirations boldly, reaffirming Ireland’s long-standing educational ties with Eastern Nigeria and promising additional books for school libraries.

Obi said the celebration renewed his belief that Nigeria’s future depends on a strong commitment to education, noting that the country’s “greatest resource remains its young people.”