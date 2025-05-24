2027: Obi Assures Supporters Of Contesting On LP Platform

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has assured his supporters that he will contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, gave this assurance on Saturday while addressing some of his supporters in a viral video circulating on social media.

When asked which party he intends to contest in the 2027 elections, Obi stated that he will still continue to run in the Labour Party as he is still a member.

The economic expert also blamed the crisis in political parties on the Nigerian government as the electorate prepares towards the 2027 general elections.

Obi, however, charged Nigerians to take responsibility for ensuring that their votes count because even if agents are paid by political parties to look after their interests, the ultimate decision about whether the people’s votes count rests with voters.

READ ALSO

Obi appealed to Nigerian youths and the electorate not to be discouraged because positive change will also be resisted by those who are beneficiaries of the old order, saying there should be a retirement age for politicians seeking public office.

He said that by the time the 2027 election holds, he would be 65 years old, adding that he would not want to be contesting for elections in his 70s.

He said, “What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government, quote me anywhere.

“We had a problem at our party before, in the past. Yar’Adua was the President. I went to him then; he called the INEC chairman (Prof. Maurice Iwu) and told him I don’t want any problem in any party. We were forced to fix it.

“But today, in all the parties, there are problems; these are deliberate problems caused by the system. These are some of the things I want to clean up if I have the opportunity.

“Parties will function very well because you can’t have a system working without a strong opposition.”

Share