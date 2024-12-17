Obi Applauds Lookman, Chiamaka On CAF Awards Victory

Share

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Super Eagles, Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie who were spotlighted at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lookman was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2024 and Super Falcon’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie again was crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

In his congratulatory message shared on X, Obi noted that Nigeria has once again made its mark on the African football scene, with three major wins at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2024.

Also, the Super Falcons also made history by being named the Women’s National Team of the Year 2024.

This achievement Obi termed as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of Nigerian footballers.

While congratulating them Obi praised their efforts and the pride they have brought to Nigeria.

He also emphasized the importance of sports in Nigeria, noting that it has been a strong unifying factor for the country.

Obi identified the potential of sports to create jobs for Nigeria’s youthful population.

Obi’s message was one of pride and optimism, as he celebrated Nigeria’s sporting excellence and looked forward to a brighter future for the country.

Nigeria’s wins at the CAF Awards 2024 are a reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and investment in sports.

