Obi Applauds D’Tigress After Semifinal Win Over Senegal

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has celebrated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their hard-fought victory over Senegal in the semifinals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament.

Obi, in a statement on X, lauded the team’s resilience and dominance after they overturned an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the match 75 – 68 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday night.

“Congratulations, D’Tigress. You gave an incredible semi-final performance. I watched with all smiles and so much pride as you came from behind in the third quarter to show true dominance and secure your place in the finals,” Obi said.

He commended their decade-long unbeaten streak in the competition, describing it as “nothing but dominance,” while urging the team to “go finish what you started.”

“As you prepare for the finals, we are all with you, cheering you to make history once again. Go finish what you started. Nigeria stands with you. Bring the trophy home,” he added.

D’Tigress have now qualified for their fifth consecutive AfroBasket final and are eyeing a historic sixth title.

The final match is expected to take place on Sunday, where Nigeria hopes to extend their 10-year dominance in African women’s basketball.