Obi, An Apostle Of Politics Without Violence – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as a figment of the imagination of fortune tellers, the insinuation that its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi would soon arrested for orchestrating violence in the country.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the aim was to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“Obi is not a violent man but he believes justice must reign no matter how long it takes.

“The ploy is simply and surely aimed at orchestrating a false culpability and entrapment,” the statement added.

The party stated that Obi still believes that the Nigerian youths can take back their country without violence.

It recalled that after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the result of the presidential election in the early hours of March 1, “Obi supporters across the country and in the diaspora mounted pressure on him to authorize a mass protest, but he declined, insisting instead that taking back Nigeria through him will come through the due and peaceful process and not via violence.

“Obi’s adherence and commitment to the rule of law and avowal of non-violent politics.”

The LP stated that the videos making the rounds, which were juxtaposed with Obi’s video clips during the campaign to make them look fresh, were mischievous.

“As a man of faith, the former Anambra State governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is possible following due process and does not need to drag his supporters out in the street to achieve it.

“The Labour Party, therefore, wishes to advise the prophets and soothsayers whether real or imagined, to leave Obi out of their prophecy because his faith is in Nigerians and his God, and not on imaginary fortune tellers,” the party added.