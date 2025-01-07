Obi Alleges Threat To Life Over Criticism Of FG

Share

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has said his life is under threat because of his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The former Governor of Anambra State made the allegation following a threatening statement by Felix Morka, national spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who said: “Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times; and has it coming to him whatever he gets.”

In an interview with Arise Television, Morka described Obi as an “irrational being” and slammed his public commentary. The APC spokesperson labelled Obi’s claims as “ridiculous” and “deceptive,” criticising his eight-year tenure as Anambra Governor for lacking legacy.

He added that Obi needs to figure out why he lost the 2023 presidential election and should stop being dishonest. Obi, in his New Year message to Nigerians, criticised Tinubu and expressed concerns over “institutional corruption, mismanagement, poverty, hardship, and an escalating debt profile.”

He noted that “corruption has been deeply entrenched in government” while “nepotism has become the norm on Tinubu’s watch.”

He also demanded “vigorous, positive actions” from the administration to bring succour to Nigerians. Reacting to Morka’s comments on his X page, yesterday, Obi asked Nigerians if he has “crossed the line”, after receiving threats against his life, family, and associates following his New Year’s message.

The LP chieftain added that he would continue to speak “truthfully,” noting that Nigeria is drifting towards authoritarianism and undemocratic practices, which, according to him, must be addressed.

“Have I really crossed the line?” Obi asked. “I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me.

“While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of “crossing the line” and has warned that I will face the consequences.

“I find it necessary to share this message again and urge everyone who has not seen it to watch. If I have truly crossed the line! I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum.

“However, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift towards undemocratic practices.

“We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed. “May God help us create a better and freer society for the sake of our children!”

Share

Please follow and like us: