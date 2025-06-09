Obi After Power, Ignorant About Governance – Presidency

Share

The Presidency, on Monday, reacted to the criticism of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a ‘shallow’ personality who is not well grounded in the issues of economics and governance.

Tinubu Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle

In an interview with Arise Television, Obi said there was nothing wrong with the removal of fuel subsidy by Tinubu.

Obi, however, noted that Tinubu should have taken some steps before removing the subsidy on fuel.

Reacting to Obi’s comment, Bwala emphasized that it was obvious the former Anambra governor and other opposition figures were simply after taking over power, all the while.

He wrote, “Is anybody watching Peter Obi on Arise TV?

“He agreed with our policy of removal of subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange; he claimed he would have done it better than us in an “organized manner

“He was asked what is the “organized manner” He played with words yet to arrive at agreeing with us.

“Anybody with rational mind knows these guys are just looking to grab power; but they don’t have any alternative agenda.

“He seem to have Very shallow knowledge of economics and governance.

“Remember this is even an interview anchored by a member of his Obidient movement ohhh that’s why you don’t hear “I put it to you” no barking like a Rottweiler; Yet “if it didn’t Dey it didn’t Dey.”

