Obi Advocates Learning From Successful Development Models

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to adopt successful strategies from comparable nations to drive sustainable development.

In a detailed post on Sunday, Obi shared his experience from a five-day working visit to Indonesia, where he engaged with high-ranking stakeholders on critical areas such as security, education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Obi arrived in Indonesia on February 2, 2025, and spent the week studying the country’s development trajectory.

Comparing economic indicators, he highlighted that in 2004, Indonesia’s per capita income was $1,136, while Nigeria’s stood at $963.

However, by 2024, Indonesia’s per capita income had surged to approximately $5,000, while Nigeria’s remained stagnant at around $1,000.

He further noted that Indonesia had transitioned from a “medium” to “high” category in the Human Development Index (HDI), whereas Nigeria still lags in the “low” category.

Citing healthcare as a key benchmark, Obi pointed out that Indonesia has achieved 98% health insurance coverage, while Nigeria remains below 10%.

He stressed that Nigeria must adopt and implement tested models from thriving economies to achieve similar progress.

The former Anambra governor announced that he would be sharing key insights from his trip over the next few days, reinforcing his advocacy for structured, evidence-based governance reforms.

