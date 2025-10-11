Obi Advocates Girl-Child Empowerment As Key To Nigeria’s Future

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called for renewed national commitment to girl-child education and empowerment, describing it as the foundation for Nigeria’s sustainable progress and stability.

In a message marking the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, Obi decried the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, over 29 million, the majority of whom are girls saying the situation reflects the nation’s collective failure to safeguard its future.

“A society that neglects its girls undermines its own progress and weakens the foundations of its future,” Obi said, stressing that empowering girls through education, healthcare, and protection from abuse remains the smartest investment any country can make.

He noted that an educated girl becomes “a pillar of stability in her family, a force for development in her community, and a beacon of hope for the nation.”

The former Anambra State governor urged all stakeholders, government, civil society, religious institutions, and communities to take deliberate steps to bring every girl back to school and ensure her right to safety and dignity is upheld.

“When we educate a girl, we elevate a family; when we empower a girl, we transform a nation,” Obi said.

He added that the true measure of Nigeria’s strength lies in how well it nurtures the dreams of its daughters and provides them with the tools to achieve them.

He further called on Nigerians to build a country “where every girl can dream freely, learn confidently, and contribute meaningfully to our shared destiny.”