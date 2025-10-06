Obi Advocates Ethical Leadership, Youth Inclusion At Ubuntu Africa Youth Assembly

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for ethical leadership, accountability, and youth inclusion in governance as critical pillars for Africa’s sustainable development.

Obi made this known on Sunday, October 5, 2025, while speaking as a guest at the first Ubuntu Africa Youth Assembly webinar series of the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) under the Africa Renaissance Initiative.

The event was held at the GPF headquarters in Washington, DC, and brought together young people from across the African continent.

During his interaction, Obi addressed wide-ranging questions from participants on ethical leadership, good governance, accountability, and the role of youth in driving sustainable development and human flourishing.

He explained that the Ubuntu Africa Youth Assembly was designed to foster ethical leadership and empower young Africans to become active players in shaping the continent’s future.

The platform promotes engagement between African youth and elders with proven moral authority, encouraging intergenerational dialogue inspired by Ubuntu values.

“The webinar provided me with the opportunity to share ideas on continental transformation, grounded in the ideal of Ubuntu, ‘I am because we are.’ Collectively, we can build a better Africa when we apply the fundamental values of Ubuntu, caring for one another, living for others and our society, and dignifying our most valuable asset: the millions of young people across the continent,” Obi said.

He reiterated that ethical leadership and youth engagement are essential for building strong institutions and fostering long-term development across Africa.