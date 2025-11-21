Obey Court Order On Baruwa, APC Leader Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Amoda Bello, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Tajudeen Baruwa as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in conformity with a court judgment.

Bello, who is also a leader of the drivers’ union, stated that the call for the reinstatement of Baruwa became necessary due to various court judgments affirming Baruwa’s leadership as the National President of the NURTW.

Both the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal have affirmed Baruwa as the National President of NURTW.

However, Bello said President Tinubu must live according to his words during the judges’ conference, when he urged the Judiciary to embrace bold, practical reforms that would restore public trust and strengthen the rule of law, warning that the legitimacy of the courts is threatened when justice is delayed or tainted.

Bello urged the President to “ensure strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal.”