New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Obesity In Boys…

Obesity In Boys Can Lead To Infertility In Men – Study

A new study by Italian researchers have found that obesity in boys may be linked to shrunken tes- ticles and result in a higher risk of infertility for young men. The findings are published in the ‘European Journal of Endocrinology’.

The researchers have consequently speculated that more careful control of body weight in childhood, saying such a measure could represent infertility prevention strategy. However, experts said intervention programmes are needed to combat the increase in childhood obesity.

In their study of boys ages two to 18 who were referred to the Unit of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Catania in Sicily for weight control, researchers found that those with normal insulin levels had as much as two times higher testicular volume than boys with elevated insulin levels.

In the boys who were overweight or had obesity, hyperinsulinemia (insulin resistance) tended to lower testicular volume compared to other boys, the researchers said.

Read Previous

Again, Herdsmen Kill ECWA Pastor, 37 Others In Nasarawa
Read Next

Benin Monarch Pardons Suspended Dukes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023