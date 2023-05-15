Obesity In Boys Can Lead To Infertility In Men – Study

A new study by Italian researchers have found that obesity in boys may be linked to shrunken tes- ticles and result in a higher risk of infertility for young men. The findings are published in the ‘European Journal of Endocrinology’.

The researchers have consequently speculated that more careful control of body weight in childhood, saying such a measure could represent infertility prevention strategy. However, experts said intervention programmes are needed to combat the increase in childhood obesity.

In their study of boys ages two to 18 who were referred to the Unit of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Catania in Sicily for weight control, researchers found that those with normal insulin levels had as much as two times higher testicular volume than boys with elevated insulin levels.

In the boys who were overweight or had obesity, hyperinsulinemia (insulin resistance) tended to lower testicular volume compared to other boys, the researchers said.