Nigerian Fuji icon, Abass Akande, better known as Obesere, has called on the Ondo State Government to fish out and prosecute those who allegedly attacked him and destroyed his musical equipment in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some suspected thugs allegedly attacked the Fuji musician in Okitipupa town, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state, on Friday, November 21.

Reacting to the awful experience, Obesere, in a statement issued by his media manager, Ayinla Authentic, and posted on the Facebook page of Sidophonia Progressive F.C., on Sunday, expressed sadness over the incident, calling on the people in authority to act to prevent future occurrences of such.

The statement partly read, “After Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere (Papa) concluded his performance and while we were preparing to leave the venue, large groups of touts surrounded the area.

“One group converged on my location because I was carrying the bag of money. Despite our efforts to leave peacefully, my principal and I were aggressively confronted. The assailants demanded that I hand over the bag; when I refused, a violent struggle ensued.

READ ALSO:

“During the attack, I was beaten, and my shoulder was dislocated as a result of the struggle. I was also struck with a knife while attempting to get into the car; I cannot confirm a stabbing wound, but I sustained several blows and am in significant pain.

“The attackers overpowered me and made away with the bag of money. At the same time, another group continued to manhandle Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere even after he attempted to placate them by giving money. I later guided Alhaji into our vehicle, and we left the scene to seek safety and medical attention.

“We condemn this criminal and violent behaviour in the strongest terms. Such attacks on performers, their teams, and mourners at a burial ceremony are unacceptable.

“We call on local authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible and to take measures to prevent similar incidents at public events.”

In the same vein, the chairman of Okitipupa LGA, Andrew Ogunsakin, in a statement, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable and promised to deal with the perpetrators.

“I received the news of the unfortunate mistreatment meted out to Abbas Akande Obesere and his team yesterday at the Government Field, Okitipupa, with deep disappointment and utmost distaste. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold as a people.

“I want to assure the public that the necessary steps will be taken to address this matter and to prevent such occurrences in the future, whether toward artists, celebrities, entertainers, or any individual visiting or residing in our local government.

“I will personally be reaching out to Obesere and his team to set the record straight and to convey our regrets over the incident. Furthermore, I am looking into the matter thoroughly to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself,” he said.