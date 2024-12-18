Obayangban Congratulates Odusola-Stevenson On OSRC Appointment

Share

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Afforestation, Bidemi Joshua Obayangban has applauded the appointment of Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC), praising his leadership skills and mentorship qualities.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obayangban described Odusola-Stevenson as a seasoned professional whose wealth of experience in media management is expected to drive transformative changes at the corporation.

“Mr Odusola-Stevenson has consistently demonstrated forward-thinking leadership and excellence in the media industry. His expertise in broadcasting positions him to lead OSRC to greater heights,” Obayangban noted.

He expressed confidence that Odusola-Stevenson’s tenure would enhance the station’s reputation as a top-tier broadcaster while setting new standards in public service media.

Obayangban also commended Odusola-Stevenson for his dedication to mentoring younger professionals, describing him as a guiding figure in the industry.

