Obaship: When governors, influential citizens become Ifa

This may not be the best of times for some of Yoruba monarchs traditional otherwise, called Kabiyesi or Oba. Lots of scandals are trailing them and their palaces; some are seen on viral videos in negative light, leaving majority to wonder the type of Obas being crowned in Yoruba land in recent times. Some traditionalists assert that the gods have exercised enough patience on the many atrocities most Yoruba Obas are committing, hence, they are now angry and determined to expose them. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports

That perhaps is the reason for the vari ous scandals that are going viral nowa days. — The elders of the council and a few villagers gathered in front of the palace, chanting, “Kabiyesi must open the Calabash. King Alani must open the Calabash!” Surprisingly, the palace guards were nowhere to be found; no ally of the king dared plead on behalf of the king. The king was left to his fate that faithful day. The King remained inside the place probably out of shame or fear while the elders chanted the song (the king must open the calabash) which literally translated to, ‘the king must die.’ The practice then was that when the king could not resolve a difficult situation or when the gods of the lands were angry or a taboo was committed within the palace, the only option left for the king was to open the calabash, which is like committing suicide in today’s modern world because he opens the Calabash and sees what he wasn’t supposed to see as the king, he dies. Some could open the calabash, take a piece of the item, chew and that would be the end for the king. What happened? The king had lost most treasured part of his kingdom- his native beaded crown. It is a taboo for crown to stay outside the palace. But Kabiyesi couldn’t tell where exactly he kept it or misplaced it! King Gbadebo Alani (not real name) had never settled to accept his revered role as a king. He was a cab driver in the New York City of America and pizza delivery man on weekends and clubs at night. According to his kinsmen, King Alani was not really a responsible man. They told Sunday Telegraph that he was a club bouncer and a jigolo, who pimped ladies for men and sugar daddies, an incredibly club goer. They added that he also gambled.

It was gathered that Alani had been like that from his childhood; his parents had always been permissive of his bad habits, ranging from food to certain dress to put on. These were the habits the villagers expected the Ifa priests and kingmakers to consider before making Alani the choice of the Town. The elders defended themselves that when they consulted the oracle, Alani was the chosen one by the oracle, hence, they believed it was divine with the hope that the gods knew best and perhaps, Alani would be a changed person once on the throne. But the truth, according to some of the community members, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph was that Alani heavily bribed the community elders upon return from America. The story was that he was nabbed over an online fraud and got jailed. After serving his jail term, he came home to bribe his way to the throne. “And since then, the community and its environ has lost their peace and peaceful ways of co-existing,” they said. Unfortunately, old habit, they say, dies hard. Alani got to the throne with the Yoruba adage that ‘the king has authority over everyone and everything’ on his mind. He made sure he used that authority to the fullest; he allegedly went about painting the Town blue, clubbing, grabbing lands, forcefully taking other men’s ladies. It was one of such outings that he was said to have gone and got carried away by the enjoyment of that day. He couldn’t remember the exact place he forgot his native beaded crown! Unfortunately, he didn’t bear the consequence alone. In fact, his community people believed that he didn’t feel the heavy brunt of his own actions but his subjects and the people. So, they went back to the drawing boardthe oracle again instructed that the king be removed. But the king has been hinted by some of his loyal friends of the plans of the community against him and his household. Hence, he surrounded himself with policemen, local vigilante, who he paid handsomely. King Alani argued that the people cannot remove him because they weren’t the ones who installed him as the Oba but some powers that be. Again, the people resorted to traditional means of chasing him out by going on rampage and insisted that he must open the forbidden Calabash! Everything was peaceful and smooth going for the villagers. Food was in abundance in the Town; neighbouring villages paid their homage without being forced. Almost everyone in the Town wore smile and laughter on their faces, according to the community narrator. The communal lifestyle was simple and lovely. “It was a Town that beamed with love and peace” he said

. They were their brother’s keepers on the home fronts, farms, markets and others. Hardly were there stories of violence, theft or murder. The Town was simply peaceful, serene and enviable. The king hardly had issues to solve, except to call his chiefs for taxes and progress issues regarding the village. But the consequences of the lost beaded crown lingered and hovered around him and the palace. On the day of the village annual Aje (wealth) festival (an Isese celebration), the king was adorned in his official regalia but lacked in the most important part of his dressing, which was his native beaded crown. Without that crown, he won’t be able to officiate and won’t be able to pray for the community and his people. “And it is a taboo for that festival not to occur in a year,” he said. The myth is that if it didn’t take place for whatever reason, the sweetness of the village will turn sour and everything about the village would become disorganised and bitter. That naturally puts the king and members of his household and his close subjects on edge. His subjects and wives sprang into immediate action of searching every household. Luckily, it was found with the Iyaloja’s daughter, whom the narrator described as a beauty to behold. The king had forcefully taken advantage of her and in retaliation, she, with the help of her mother connived to keep the crown as an evidence to tender against him before the council of elders.

Angered and already irritated by the king’s action, the community youths and others protested against him and insisted that he opened the calabash or agree to be sent on exile. Meanwhile, majority was of the opinion that he wasn’t chosen by the oracle and with the trend of what is happening around nowadays with the African traditional leaders, especially in Yoruba land, it is surreal. In fact, the observation is that the oracles in their respective domain have now made it a habit to be selecting Obas in Diaspora without due diligence or background checks. The question is, does it mean that oracle recoginses Dollars, Pounds and other foreign currencies and as such, goes for those spending the hard currencies? According to Chief Adewale Adekunle, an Ifa priest, who also specialises in getting the Ewe Akoko (special leaf) for king’s seclusion and coronation, the Ewe Akoko is not for coronation only but also for seclusion. He explained that the king must also sleep on the leaves on the bare floor as part of the rites while in seclusion. He explained that most of the Obas of Yoruba land are no longer chosen by the oracle but by depth of their pockets. “I put it to you all out there, who is the spirit behind the curtain if not a human being.

They are the idiomatic Gins inside the bottles. It is now well known that it is a human being that controls the oracle and no longer the deities,” he said. He explained that most of the Obas that are seen being disgraced of recent or having issues publicly are being flogged by the deities, who they take for granted. He added that the gods are slow to anger and give room for people to change and mend their bad ways. After a long wait, the gods visit their wrath on those found wanting. He pointed out a few Yoruba Obas currently having issues, who have desecrated the thrones with their conducts publicly and within their palaces. Early last month, Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, got a six-month suspension from Ogun State government for his public conduct unbefitting the status of an Oba. Oba Ogunjobi was seen with his thugs slapping, cursing and threatening a 73-year old Areola Abraham Love, JP on January 21,2025. Pa Abraham Love, one of the Baales of Ifo community under Ifo Local Government Area of the State, was seen in a viral video on his kneels before Oba Ogunjobi, who was assaulting him. The elderly man kept saying he was sick and that the Oba knew about his health status; he was kicked and made to prostrate to ask for the Oba’s forgiveness for offence he was even confused about. He said, he was on his way out to buy food for himself when Kabiyesi beckoned him to come.

“Out of respect, I crossed the road to greet him but it was multiple hot slaps that met my face in response for my greetings. So, I still didn’t know my offence to Oba Ogunjobi. All I pleaded for, was that the government should ensure safety of my life and that of my family,” he explained and pleaded. Oba Ogunjobi however, got suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the OlorileIfo stool, a decision jointly taken by the Ogun State government and the Egba Traditional Council in accordance with Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and chiefs’ law. The most recent viral scandal is about a UK-based Nigerian woman, Christy Olwabunmi, who accused and petitioned against Oba Adekeye Olanrewju, the Abepa of Joga Orile, Yewa North, another Ogun State monarch, of marriage scam involving N65million, N120million in Gold and other valuables. She narrated how the monarch helped her to obtain a forged divorce certificate that will help her divorce her UK-based husband, so that he could marry her.

Of course, they were both in relationship (extra marital affairs). In petitions submitted to the Osun State Governor; Ondo State Governor; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Inspector General of Police, and Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), otherwise known as Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chairman of Ogun Council of Obas, Ms. Oyewole narrated how Adekeye Adeyemi approached her on June 30, 2022, with romantic advances, promising marriage and financial stability. “He pretended to be in love with me, vowing to marry me and support my business. Eventually, I was manipulated into transferring over N53 million via electronic transactions, N12 million in cash, mobile phones worth N10.8 million, and gold valued at N120 million,” she wrote in the petition, attaching receipts as evidence. The victim further alleged that after extorting her, the traditional ruler attempted to lure her into a dubious ritual in Ekiti State, where she was told she would need to sacrifice an eye or a leg to attain financial prosperity. Realising she was being deceived, she resisted, only to find herself financially ruined and abandoned. “It was thereafter revealed to me that the suspect has been using same style to defraud single women, who are blessed with wealth. The suspect had used the similar criminal style to defraud three different ladies, who were later threatened to be killed if the matters were reported to the law enforcement agencies.” Oba Adekeye Adeyemi so far has not responded to the allegations. Neither did he answer multiple phone calls.

Another messy story was the incident witnessed by Chief Adekunle was that of a first class Oba somewhere in Obantoko, Ogun State. The Oba was coming back from an outing but felt insulted by a bike man, who drove rough in front of him, thereby infuriating him the more. “The first class Oba drove faster ahead of the bike man, blocked his way. The shocked bike man wondered why and tried to veer off the Oba’s way. But, before the bike man could turn around to know why such driving from a big car, two dirty slaps had landed on his face from the first class Oba, who was fully adorned in his royal regalia. Without thinking twice and putting into consideration the status in front of him, the bike man returned the slaps and even gave the Oba the beatings of his life before passersby could intervene. Of course, he was made to pay some fines to the Oba and given some punishment. The truth remained that the Oba had been disgraced,” he narrated. Chief Adewale said when he got home, he consulted the oracle to ask why such fate befell that Oba and he was told that the Oba was not known to the gods of the land because he wasn’t chosen by the oracle and does not pay obeisance to the gods. On Obaship selection, Chief Adekunle explained that there are too many fake ‘Oracle says’, which is the common these days and consequently, most Obas who didn’t go through the proper rite of kingship don’t have the required oral authority befitting of an Oba, no dignity on them anymore.

“Even the staff of authority they carry about is empty of authority and real aura of royalty. Look, most of the Obas you see on the thrones nowadays are mostly selected by governors either directly or through their politician friends. Most villages or communities that ought to end up with only local chiefs(Baale) end up getting Oba and in some cases, end up as first class Oba, unlike those days when oracle speaks and picks for the benefit of all. In fact, the oracle picks a farmer whose life’s was purely on the farm but with a clear mind and ability to serve his people genuinely. Some chosen would even run away until he is cajoled to accept the role. “After the king has been selected, he must spend at least, three months in seclusion where all sort of traditional rituals would be performed on him. The king would be given all sorts of guidance, concoction and well tutored concerning the throne. From there henceforth, the king becomes a man of honour and authority. He is no longer an ordinary being. He becomes deity as well; which is why we call them, second in command to the gods of the land, (Alasekeji Orisa). “Nowadays, no more seclusion but Governors’ offices have become the seclusion place, where they collect their certificates, staff of office and instruction for the throne. Truth be told, any Oba that becomes Oba without the proper traditional rite can never get it right and would be exposed to all sorts of ridicule and shame by the gods.

“Those days, Obas practice all religions but these days, they clinch to a particular religion which limits their knowledge and expose their vulnerability and ignorance. “My advice to those Obas is that they should go make restitution where necessary and follow the right steps in the traditional way and embrace honesty. “The consequence of becoming an Oba through the back door is that during his reign, there will be no peace. But if truly oracle chooses an Oba abroad, then it would be a smooth reign but he shouldn’t be a fanatic but ensure he followed due process becoming an Oba.” The paramount ruler of Iwo Land in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, known as Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, is not a new name but always steering up controversy around him. He is well known as a no-nonsense traditional ruler. He is the 16th Oluwo of Iwo and was born on June 21,1967 into the Molaasan Royal family, a sub section of Gbaase ruling house. Oluwo had lived in Canada for many years, cultured in their ways before his appointment by the former Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Of recent, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Oluwo threw out all the deities he met at the palace. He was said to have renounced serving the gods or paying homage to them. He was quoted to saying that he would henceforth be serving the Almighty God. He even sang a Yoruba song to that effect; “I magnify you, oh my God who is mightier than all the deities in the world.” One of his critiques, criticised his acts against the gods, saying that the deities were natural inherited ancestors of all palaces and they are the ones to approve any Oba to the throne. “What Oluwo of Iwo forgot was that the deities were the ones who approved his ascending the throne. So, turning his back on them would be of grievous consequences,” he believed.

Also, during the Oluwo’s interview with Kola Olotu, a veteran Broadcaster, he (Oluwo) said, as a Canadian citizen cannot be enslaved to deities when himself has limitless access to God. He explained that the work of the deities (demi-gods) is to carry the pleas of humans to Almighty God (Olodumare). “So, why can’t I go direct to God my creator, why do I have to engage the services of some manmade gods that often requires sacrifices. My ancestors like Sango, Oduduwa, Obatala did not worship any idol. So, why should I?” He queried. Another critique of the Oba queried if Oluwo of Iwo was right to have made that statement because the ones he referred to as ancestors are equally deities. “He is not making sense and I don’t blame him because he didn’t pass through the traditional institute of kingship selection. So, what do you expect? He will rule on that throne based on his spoilt Canadian mentality and not according to proper Yoruba culture and tradition,” he said. Oluwo of Iwo however, insisted that it was an individual choice to worship deities but for him, it was like dead having conversation with the dead which is a taboo. Yoruba tradition and culture is entirely different from worshiping of deities but those who wish to continue to be enslaved to deities should go on. But me Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, refuse to carry my prayers through any deities to Olodumare, who is all knowing. I am made after His image.

As such, I shall not bow to any other gods,” he said. He added that only the Yoruba tribe has full knowledge of Olodumare and understand the full meaning. He went further to describe the deities as those who cannot converse with people and that they eat at Tee junctions and refuse dumps. So , why should he as an Oba who eats on the dining table and in a honourable way be allowed to be controlled by some things that eat only on a refuse dump and Tee junctions. “I am a king. As such, I cannot see sense in limiting the honour God has been bestowed upon me,” he explained. Also, in an interview with one of the national dailies, Oluwo said that governors are the ones picking Obas in Yorubaland, not the traditional oracle under the watchful eyes of traditional kingmakers. The monarch claimed that Ifa, the Yoruba Oracle, has no role to play in the selection of an Oba anymore, like it used to happen in the olden days. Oluwo revealed that he met Governor Rauf Aregbesola overnight and became king at daybreak. He said: “Tell me one king that Ifa picked in Yoruba land now. But he quickly added that a person who is picked by the governor is the one God has ordained to be the king. There is no Oba in Yoruba land that will say Ifa picked him.”

“It is after the governor picked you that you now become a king. Ifa doesn’t have any power over the governor. Maybe, you watch too much Nollywood movies. “Even during our forefathers, they would make the most powerful person at that time, a king. At that time, I didn’t even know the governor because I had just returned from Canada but I told other contestants, who were far richer and popular then that I was the next king even if you know Barack Obama and the governor it would not change the fact that I was going to be the next Oluwo,” he asserted

Oluwo explained that when Olodumare wants to work, one does not understand how He does it.

Just a few months before he became the king, he said God (Olodumare) just opened a channel for him. “I didn’t even meet the governor until the eve of the day I would be announced as the king. I met him at 1am and that was all! It was the work of Olodumare, God of the Yorubas, the God of our fathers and you can’t understand it. When God brings a king, He brings him for a purpose.”

Oba Lukman Olalekan Kuoye Ph.D, FCIM, the Olu of Imasayi, Ogun State, told Sunday Telegraph that he believed it was God who put him on the throne because he wasn’t on the lookout for it at all. He was rather busy going about his daily work when he was sent for.

He corroborated Oluwo that truly Obas are no longer chosen by the oracles but by highly placed personalities and governors.

“I wasn’t chosen by any governor or friends anyway and my story is verifiable. Unbeknown to me, I was searched for in three different places including Iwere-Ile in far Oyo North where the oracles and that of my place, Ado-odo Ota confirmed my candidacy. Even when they informed me, I was reluctant initially because I know that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown as the adage puts it. After much persuasion, I asked if I would be allowed to continue practicing my religion-Islam and my request was positively affirmed. So, even when I was inside seclusion for three months, where I was taught all about the throne, I was given my mat to observe my five times a day prayers.

“So, I was well prepared and groomed for the throne,”he narrated.

He is baffled at the spate at the type of Obas ascending the throne in Yoruba land, lacking in knowledge of the tradition and culture. He defined the throne as a traditional institution, “hence, it is a must to observe all that is required of the throne before ascending it,”he warned.

He said the Abroadian Obas are oblivious of the Yoruba land’s culture and tradition. Instead, they are infusing the western culture into Yoruba land, reason for many abnormalities the thrones.

He recounted an Oba friend of his, whom he thought of stopping by at his palace, just to say hello to him. Oba Kuoye said his Oba friend asked his PA to come ask him if there was a previous appointment to see him.

“I was thrown off balance, shocked and short of words to describe how I felt that day. We were both friends and ascended the throne same date. Quietly, I went back and that was the end of our friendship.”

Oba Kuoye said he wasn’t totally surprised at his friend’s behaviour because he had been abroad for long before he was brought home to become an Oba. So, it was expected that he was likely to infuse the western culture into the tradition of his throne.

Oba Kuoye also revealed that he has had course to correct some of his Oba friends who would shut down the palace whenever they were going on vacation or travelling out of the country.

“That is improper of a palace in Yoruba land. I had to correct that act. The palace musn’t be shut down at their absence. The palace is a place that must function with or without them. I told them that they should let some of their chiefs always be around in the palace,” he said.

Indeed nowadays, there are so many abnormalities around many Yoruba Obas concerning their characterisation on the throne and that is largely owning to the fact that they are not traditionally and culturally cultivated. The advice however, is that the traditionalists must be allowed to perform their oversight functions around the throne because it is a revered seat.

They are also the custodian of the true nature of the demands of the throne. As for the Obas from Diaspora, the traditionalists must make them pass through the necessary process and ensure that they observe the full number of days of the seclusion where they would be taught all they need to know and guarded about the tradition and culture, according to Oba Kuoye.

Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Afolabi, paramount ruler of Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo State.

He is the 28th Soun of Ogbomoso. He was crowned on the 21 December 2023 by Governor of Seyi Makinde. He is so far without stains as the other Obas. The Soun, despite the fact that he had lived several years in America, probably wouldn’t have disappointed most people if he exhibited some scandal stories or traits. Rather, Soun won the hearts of many with his motivational skill and movement of promoting peace among the Yoruba race.

There was initial uproar against him in Ogbomosho, especially when he allowed his General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to sit on his throne for some few minutes. Also, when Pa Adeboye laid his hand on Soun’s head to pray. It was highly frowned against because it was against the tradition regarding a king that any other person touches his head or that he exposes his head any longer.

“The Soun was not supposed to expose his head for any other person including his pastor, Adeboye. It is a taboo but what does he know? He wasn’t well grounded in our culture and tradition before ascending that throne. I am not sure he entered the seclusion. A pastor has no business with kinship because it includes some traditional rituals and practices which negates his faith,” Chief Adewale said.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojaja 11) is the 51st traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State. He ascended the throne after the passing of the Oba Okunade Sijuwade in August, 2015.

Like Oluwo of Iwo, Ooni Ogunwusi also called Oonirisa was for more than 12 years, in the US, doing his private business in Engineering, Procurement and Construction. He was however called home to become the Ooni but whether he performed the sacred practice (seclusion) becomes issue between him, his God and conscience. But after he ascended the throne, Sunday Telegraph learnt that he has gone into several seclusions, where he intercedes for his people and the well being for the Yoruba race and entire nation.

Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla 111, is the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi kingdom, Lagos State. He got his staff of office from the Lagos State government, April 27 2010. He also, like Ooni and Oluwo lived for sometime abroad, studied in University of Manchester in England.

No problem about Ooni and Elegushi but the speculation is that they both were appointed by their powerful Godfather while he was a governor of Lagos State. These two traditional rulers had of recent had fair shares of odd reports about them in the media. While Ooni’s story was about partying too much, being funky and the many wives he was gathering including his rough divorce saga story with former queen Silekunola Ogunwusi, Elegushi had his name mentioned severally other stories.

Oba Akeem Owoade, the new Alafin of Oyo is the latest Oba, who also got nominated from Canada. The world awaits his style of leadership and exhibition of mastery of the tradition and understanding of the culture and its attendants such as the talking drum from the Ayans.

The new Alafin arrived Nigeria last week in preparation for his traditional rites.

He recently received the certificate of appointment and staff of office as the 46th monarch of the ancient town of Oyo State from Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oba Owoade’s media aide, Bode Durojaiye, on Monday said that all is set for the mandatory rites.

Durojaiye noted: “As part of the processes, Alaafin Owoade would visit a number of houses to offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even sleep over at some of the houses to carry out some night rites.”

