Obaship Tussle: Ruling House Warns Ogun Govt Against Imposition

Okewaye Ruling House in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State, has warned the state government against the imposition of the candidate to fill the vacant stool of Olofin of Ado-Odo.

The ruling house in a protest letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun raised concerns over a perceived attempt by the officials of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a lawmaker from Ado-Odo/Ota, Musefiu Lamidi and the Secretary to the Local Government, Akonthe Sejero, to disrupt the selection process of candidates to fill the stool.

The protest letter which was signed by the Head of the Okewaye ruling family, Sulaimon Adedimeji and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday called on Governor Abiodun to urgently intervene in order to avert bloodshed.

The ruling house protested the reconstitution of the kingmakers by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, prior to the selection of the new Olofin of Ado-Odo.

The ruling house, slated to fill the vacancy after the late Oba’s demise two years ago, accused government officials of backing a friend of Kamal Yusuf, a personal assistant to President Bola Tinubu, labelling it as gross human rights violations, unethical practices, and illegal conduct.

Alleging bias and partiality, the family alleged that local government officials favoured a particular candidate through “illicit means” and engaged in secret meetings with the deposed Olori Ebi of Okewaye, Mr Mufutau Francis Adekunle.

The family expressed concerns about potential civil unrest, suggesting the use of security agents to intimidate and disenfranchise legitimate aspirants.

They insisted that the three surviving kingmakers conduct the selection process to prevent undermining established laws and procedures.

The family called on Governor Abiodun to intervene, ensuring a free, fair, and credible selection process, emphasizing the risk of litigation and civil unrest if irregularities persist.

“Urgent attention is requested to safeguard the integrity of the selection process and uphold justice in filling the vacant throne of Olofin of Ado Odo Kingdom, with a commitment to due process and the rule of law.”

When contacted, Commissioner Ganiyu Hamzat refutes the claims, stating the ministry does not recognize the three kingmakers, challenging them to present evidence of their appointment by the late Oba.

Secretary Sejero faults the ruling house’s action, attributing the kingmakers’ constitution to the ministry, while Assembly member, Musefiu Lamidi questions the legitimacy of the three kingmakers, emphasizing the need for evidence of their appointment by the late Oba.

Lamidi denies supporting any candidate expressing a focus on justice in the matter.