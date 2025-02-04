Obaship Tussle: Osun Govt Justifies Appointment Of New Olojudo

Share

…Vows to prosecute criminals behind arson, killings

The Osun State government has released a gazette and official memos to justify the recent appointment of Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle, vowing to prosecute those behind the arson and killings of Monday, February 3rd, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that the violent crisis broke out in Esa-Oke, on Monday, following the appointment of Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle, Oba Timileyin Ajayi by the Osun State government.

During the crisis which erupted on Monday no fewer than four persons were reportedly killed, seven policemen sustained gunshot injuries while many other residents were wounded by suspected hoodlums who appeared in police uniform.

Justifying the appointment of the new Olojudo, the state government according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlistment, Kolapo Alimi released documents to the public on Tuesday.

Among those documents released to the public is the official gazette of the state government dated 2005 which affirmed the Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, not Owaminran of Esa Oke as the prescribed authority over Ido Ayegunle.

Two other documents were the elevation of the Oba Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle to part two in 2014 which was conveyed to the late Olojudo by both the local government and the palace of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland.

He posited that the Adeleke administration has only followed due process as evidenced by legal and administrative documents existing before the advent of the new administration.

According to the statement, the administration followed the law and due process at its State Executive Council meeting which approved the new Olojudo.

Further details provided by the Commissioner are as follows: “On July 16 1995, a communal clash occurred between Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle which led to the loss of a life as well as the destruction of property when one Samuel Adekanmi Ajayi was appointed as Baale of Ido Ayegunle by the then Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

“The State Government, later in July 1998 set up a One Man Enquiry into the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle Chieftaincy to investigate areas/settlements traditionally associated with Esa-Oke and determine whether Ido Ayegunle is among and to determine who the Prescribed Authority is between the Owamiran of Esa-Oke and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

“The Enquiry found that despite the fact that Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle are in the same Local Government and are contiguous, they have neither traditional or customary relationship and concluded that the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland should continue to be the Prescribed Authority to the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle Chieftaincy.

“This was affirmed by the then State Executive Council on 31st March 2005 which approved that the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland should continue to be the Prescribed Authority over Ido Ayegunle. The then-governor signed the legal order on 28th November 2005.

“The Baale appointed by the Owa Obokun in 1995, Samuel Adekanmi Ajayi was 2014 recommended for elevation by the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland and subsequently, this recommendation was approved by the then State Executive Council in July 2014 and the stool of Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle was elevated to Part II Recognized Status with the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland as the Consenting Authority.

“Oba Samuel Adekanmi Ajayi joined his ancestors in October 2021 and efforts to fill the stool commenced after the completion of his burial rites. Three candidates contested the vacant stool and Prince Ajayi Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi emerged as the Olojudo-elect having unanimously secured six (6) votes from the Kingmakers of Ido Ayegunle.

“This selection was affirmed by the meeting of the State Executive Council held on Wednesday 29th January 2025 which approved the appointment of Oba Ajayi Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle”, the statement concluded.

