Obaship Tussle: Irele Dispute Nears Resolution – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured indigenes of Irele in Irele Local Government Area that the long-standing obaship dispute in the community will soon be resolved.

The governor gave the assurance during a thank-you visit to communities in Ese Odo, Okitipupa, Irele, and Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Areas, following his victory in the last governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa said a monarch who would be acceptable to the people would be installed, stressing that the process must strictly follow the existing chieftaincy declaration.

He recalled that during the electioneering campaign, residents of Irele had clamoured for the installation of a king, adding that he made it clear that the responsibility rested with the people.

According to him, the two ruling houses have been directed to withdraw their cases from court to allow the selection process to move forward.

The governor disclosed that the warrant chiefs’ list is already with the state government and will be presented at the next State Executive Council meeting for approval, expressing confidence that the dispute would soon be resolved.

Clarifying that his visit was not to solicit votes, Aiyedatiwa reminded residents that they freely gave him their mandate about a year ago, delivering what he described as an unprecedented 18–0 electoral victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reflecting on the campaign period, the governor said he often arrived in the communities late at night but was met by residents who waited patiently to receive him, a gesture he described as a strong sign of trust and solidarity.

While acknowledging that all amenities could not be provided at once, Aiyedatiwa assured residents that electricity challenges would be addressed, stressing that development is a gradual process.

Reviewing the achievements of his administration, the governor highlighted milestones in education, infrastructure, and employment, including the renovation of schools, construction and rehabilitation of roads, and massive job creation.

“Over 2,000 teachers have been recruited into primary and secondary schools — the first major recruitment exercise in about 15 years-while pensioners are now being paid regularly,” he said.

On security, Aiyedatiwa said the protection of lives and property remains a top priority, noting that residents can now conduct their businesses without fear. He added that local private security outfits have been engaged to secure the waterways.

The governor also said his administration has deepened inclusive governance, making what he described as the highest number of political appointments in the history of Ondo State to ensure broad participation.

On investment and economic growth, Aiyedatiwa cited the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Seaport licence as a major breakthrough, explaining that errors associated with the licence under previous administrations had stalled the project until his government corrected them to attract investors.

He further disclosed that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a modular refinery operator, with plans underway for the construction of housing units around the refinery.

Assuring residents of more dividends of democracy, the governor announced approval for key road projects, including the Agadagda–Obon Road and Sabomi Road.

He said each commissioner has been directed to nominate five kilometres of road from their local government areas for construction, with submissions already before the Ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

According to him, the Agadagda–Obon–Ilerikiri Road, covering five kilometres, will be the first major road project in the area in over 10 years, urging residents to closely monitor and supervise the project.