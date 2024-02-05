Obaship Dispute: Ruling House Tackles Kingmakers Over Qualification in Ondo

We Have Qualified Princes in Our Ruling House- Family Head

The Faludu Ruling House in Supare-Akoko in Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo State has faulted the claim of some kingmakers that the Family did not have a qualified prince to occupy the throne of Olusupare of Supare-Akoko.

The Head of the Ruling House, Prince Shaba Felix, and Secretary, Prince Fatungbabi Olasehinde said they had qualified and competent sons to occupy the throne of their forefathers contrary to the position of some kingmakers and warrant chiefs in the community.

Some kingmakers and warrant chiefs in Supare-Akoko had said none of the princes presented by the Fadulu Ruling House was competent to fill the vacant stool of the Olusupare of Supare.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the kingmakers including Chief Emmanuel Alabi and Chief Lawrence Babatuyi had said the next Ruling House; Olajugba Ruling House should be made to present the next monarch of the town.

But the Fadulu Ruling House and Obaship aspirants insisted that it is their turn to occupy the throne of their forefathers following the death of Oba Kasali Adejoro who died some years ago.

The Ruling House and the aspirants including Princes Fasoyin Stephen Adebola, Fasusi Richard Adewale, Animasaun Solomon Adelakun, Shaba Olawale Taiwo, Animasaun Abel Adeboro, Ige Williams Babatunde and Oyeleye Japhet said any of them are fit and proper person to occupy the throne of Olusupare of Supare- Akoko

In a letter to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Ruling House said “All the kingmakers, except Mr. Adebose Olabimtan and Mr. Titus Famuwagun, signed the letter that they have all interacted with all the aspirants from the Fadulu Ruling House and they are all qualified.”

The Family Head of the Ruling House said they had a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs where the issue of qualification was addressed and resolved in their favour.

Shaba, the Head of Fadulu Ruling House said the two other Ruling Houses have never contested the throne with them as they know it is their turn to produce the next monarch of the town.

The letter read “You will also recall that all issues were resolved at the meeting. All the kingmakers ‘denied’ that they had ever signed any letter to disqualify any aspirants from the Fadulu Ruling House.

“It is therefore surprising and ridiculous for some set of disgruntled kingmakers to purportedly write a letter rejecting Fadulu Ruling House. Assuming that it is true that these disgruntled kingmakers wrote the letter, they only represent themselves and not their respective streets.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state categorically that the Supare people did not reject Fadulu Ruling House. It is the turn of the Fadulu Ruling House to produce the Olusupare of Supare and Supare people are very happy about it.”

It added that the peace and process of another monarch in Supare-Akoko should not be truncated by those pursuing their selfish interest.

Similarly, the Head and Secretary of the kingmakers, Chief Yaya Saqliu and Chief Olorunsola Daniel distanced themselves from the letter disqualifying the Fadulu Ruling House from the Olusupare throne.

Yaya and Olorunsola said it is not correct that some kingmakers rejected the aspirants from the Fadulu Ruling House.

The kingmakers said “For record purposes, we hereby certify that all the aspirants from the Fadulu Ruling House are qualified. The Supare community expects us to perform our traditional roles and give the community a king from the Fadulu Ruling House.”