Obaship Crisis: IDA Sues For Calm, Assures Of Free, Fair Process

Idanre Development Assembly (IDA) has assured the people of Idanre that there will be fairness and transparency in the process of selecting a new Owa of Idanre to pilot the affairs of the ancient kingdom in Ondo State.

The late Monarch of the town, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, joined his ancestors, and there has been a dispute over who occupies the exalted throne of Owa of Idanre.

Also, there are insinuations and complaints by some individuals over the ongoing process. They alleged that the kingmakers of the town were guilty of bribery and corruption.

However, the President-General of IDA, Dr Anthony A. Omolola, assured the sons and daughters of Idanre Kingdom that the kingmakers, being people of character and integrity, would select the right candidate based on culture and tradition in a free, fair, and transparent process, which all Idanre people will be proud of.

While declaring that the preoccupation of the kingmakers is to select a candidate who will serve the interests of the Idanre people and take the Kingdom to greater heights, Omolola called for calm among Makanres, saying that they should be assured that their interests will be protected.

He said: “As the process for selecting the new Owa of Idanre goes on, there is a need to calm frayed nerves. As the foremost Idanre sociocultural organisation, we are in constant touch with the kingmakers and they have given assurances that nothing will be done to tarnish the image of the kingdom”

“Obviously, Idanre people do not need an Owa that will drag us backwards, but one that will take us forward, and to heights we have hitherto not attained, and I believe God will make a choice for us through the Kingmakers ”

“God will surely give us a good leader. We urge our people to be calm, as the process will be transparent, and the right candidate who will serve the community will emerge.

“The kingmakers will follow due process, and we urge our people to give necessary support at this juncture”