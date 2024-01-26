Obaseki’s Special Adviser, Ajose-Adeogun Resigns

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Strategy, Performance and Project Monitoring, Mrs Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun has resigned from her appointment with the state government.

The former Special Adviser, “Madam Sarah” as she is popularly called, in a post on her Facebook page said while announcing her resignation, saying “l came, l saw and l conquered”.

She became a part of the Governor’s kitchen cabinet after joining the Government from her previous role as a Manager at Shell, Nigeria’s leading oil company.

Her resignation is not unconnected with the tribal battle of supremacy and survival of the fittest currently rocking the outgoing Obaseki-led government.

Ajose’s resignation came a little over one month after former Chief Press Secretary to Obaseki, Andrew Okungbowa, also quit.

The outgoing Obaseki-led government is in conflict with his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, over succession.

Shaibu is interested in succeeding Obaseki who is believed to be backing a Lagos-based lawyer, Asue Ighodalo.