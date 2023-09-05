Obaseki’s Proactive Approach To Federal Roads Repair

How it began

Some days ago, pictures of large screaming billboards, pleading with road users in Edo State to “bear with the Edo State Government,this road is a federal road” began to appear on social media. The billboards were strategically mounted in various locations,where the roads are disgusting, im- passable and debasing of a human society. One is mounted at Ekpoma,Auchi, Okene road,a road that has become a nightmare for everyone who has any reason to pass through it.

Countless number of lives have been lost, many have been kidnapped,as men of the underworld take the advantage of the state of the road to kidnap unsuspecting commuters. Another, among others was also mounted at the Benin – Sapele- Warri road. A road which also seems to defiled all road construction mechanisms, posing danger to lives of thousands that ply the road on daily basis.

Drivers of articulated and other heavy duty vehicles spend days sometimes on a road that is approximately 64km. Mr Anthony Isesele,is a driver, with one of the popular transport company in Edo State,who ply the ever-busy Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road. According to him. “Edo State is a transit state that connects the south west to the south east and as well the south to the north.

Oshiomhole’s govt

“The government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole expanded about 16 billion naira to rehabilitate federal government roads in Edo State. Oshiomhole knows that the ultimate beneficiaries of the so called federal government roads are Edo people,who also bear the blunt of the horrible, nauseating and nightmarish state of the roads in Edo,both federal and state.

Obaseki was some months ago reimbursed that 16 billion and Obaseki is today telling us that we should bear with the Edo State Government, that those roads belongs to the Federal government. “Has Obaseki fixed the state roads? Just go to the communities in Edo State and see the kind of roads that are there. I am coming from Auchi now,take your time and go to the villages in the three senatorial zones and see for yourself. Are you not a journalist?

And in any case,why is the Edo State Govern- ment collect taxes from vehicles plying these federal roads?” Also, Agnes Moses, a trader in Ekpoma,Edo State, said they were surprised to see the screaming billboards that tells you to “bear with the Edo State Government” over the deplorable state of the roads. “I was surprised to wake-up last week to see this billboard in Ekpoma.

The road has become impassable,how long are we supposed to bear with the state government? So the gov- ernment cannot even apply pallia- tives measures to see that this place becomes motorable at all? This is part of the reason,why food items are expensive, because aside the fuel subsidy removal,the bad state of the road also contributes to the high cost of food stuff in Edo and neighboring states.”

Earlier, commenting on the state of the federal road in Edo State,the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ac- cused Governor Godwin Obaseki of failing in his responsibilities to the people of the state.

APC’s role

The state chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (retd), while addressing journalists in Benin, said “I am addressing you today with regards to the recent statement made by the Edo State government regarding the state of Federal Roads in the state. We want to use this forum as a vehicle to bring the attention of the good people of our state to the failures of the current administration, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, which greatly exacerbated the issue at hand.

“First and foremost, it is important to note that the Benin Storm water project, which was intended to address the issue of flooding and erosion in Benin City, was not completed by the Governor Obaseki. This lack of progress has contributed to the worsening flood and erosion problems in our state. “Furthermore, the state government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki has engaged in gross misuse of funds allocated to Edo state by the federal government over time.

“You are aware that over N16 billion was refunded to the state under the watch of Obaseki for the federal roads fixed by his predecessor in office, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during his tenure as governor.

Huge funds earmarked

“Additionally, another N21 billion was given to Edo state from the oil derivation funds, which are intended for oil-producing states like ours, for infrastructural development, road inclusive. What we know is that Governor Obaseki presided over the misappropriation of these monies without recourse to these critical sector of our living. “In addition to these financial improprieties, Obaseki has shown a disturbing pattern of demolishing public and private properties including, but not restricted to the Central hospital which land he allocated to his friends to build a museum that will not see the light of day.

“Instead of prioritising crucial infrastructural developments, Mr Obaseki has chosen to build supermarkets all over the state which are over 45 percent owned by him and his cronies. “These actions demonstrate a clear lack of vision, responsibility and a disregard for the well-being of the people of Edo state. “It is unacceptable that the governor would prioritize personal interests over addressing the ur- gent needs of our transportation infrastructure among other areas of great importance to our people.”

The statement made by the Edo State government, accusing the federal government of neglecting its responsibilities, was a clear attempt to divert attention from the failures and mismanagement, Imuse alleged. He explained that the federal government was prioritising and expediting the necessary repairs on the major federal roads in Edo State, adding that the lives and well-being of Edo people like that of all Nigerians was too vital to politicised as Obaseki had been doing.

“We urge the people of Edo state not to be deceived by the propaganda and political games of the Obaseki administration. The burning question Edo People should ask Governor Obaseki is ‘What did he do with the N16 billion refunded by the federal government to Edo State as money used by his predecessor to repair Federal Roads coupled with the N21 billion derivation funds?’

Obaseki’s intervention

“We must see through these falsehoods and hold Governor Obaseki accountable for his failures. His lamentation is the last kick of a dying horse”, Imuse said. But in its reaction, the Edo State Government said Imuse’s statement was a slap on the faces of citizens of the state and, indeed, all Nigerians, considering the fact that it was his party, the APC, that is superintending over the gradual liquidation of the Nigerian State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, who spoke for the Government, in a statement, said “A litre of fuel which used to sell for N159 now sells for N700; one dollar which exchanged for N150, today goes for N870 and above; a pound which ex- changed for between N850 and N900, is now exchanging over N1,100. “Nigeria is gasping for breath un- der the chokehold of the APC.

“Instead of Imuse to come to Edo people with unreserved apologies over their obvious failure to steady the ship of State, he is sauntering around with arrogant statements, grandstanding and attempting to shift the blame for the suffering of the masses to an innocent Governor, whose effort in the efficient management of the Edo economy has so far prevented a descent into anarchy.

“Imuse in his statement repeatedly spoke about a certain N16 billion that was refunded to the Edo State Government from the alleged intervention in the repair of Federal Roads by Adams Oshiomhole, when he was governor. “He, however, conveniently left out the fact that the same Adams Oshiomhole left the state with nothing less than N160 billion debt expended on various jamborees, including the so-called federal roads that he fixed while seriously needed infrastructure and economic development in the state suffered.