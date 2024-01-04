Obaseki’ll Support Me By The Time I Get PDP’s Guber Ticket –Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, believes that he has what it takes to win the forthcoming governorship in the state. He speaks in this interview on zoning and his plans for the state, among other issues. ONYEKACHI EZE reports

One of the knotty issues in the Edo governorship election is zoning. Many people believe that Edo North and Edo South have had their chances, so it is supposed to be the turn of Edo Central although some say they onlookers for now. Do you believe in zoning of the governorship of the state?

Edo Central are not onlookers. It would have been Edo North that are becoming onlookers as far as the governorship position of Edo State is concerned because Adams Oshimohole is the first that would become governor from Edo North and we had to struggle to get him to be governor through the court.

I think we have a tradition in Edo State of not rotating the governorship. There is no where we had actually sat as a people, whether as a political party or as a traditional institution or pressure group or any group at all and said we want to rotate the governorship.

But if you ask me: Do I want us to rotate and am I an apostle of rotation? I will say yes, so that for areas, where population-wise and other things, they are not advantageous to get certain things, through rotation they can get.

So, I believe in it but I also believe in equity, justice and fairness because in rotation there must be equity, justice and fairness. So, all I am saying is: Let us have equity, justice and fairness, nothing more. Also we should not mortgage competence on altar of rotation.

Competence is also key and critical, especially at this time when we are all struggling to survive in the country. Government should be more responsible, and people with capacity; those who understand the yearnings and aspirations of the people, those who live with the people and feel what the people feel should be played up more than the issue of rotation.

If we must go to the issue of rotation and whose turn it is; that is if we must use the word turn, it is the turn of Edo North to produce the governor of Edo State. Why do I say so? PDP has never given its ticket to anyone from Edo North since the inception of the party.

So, if we decide to go by that, it is the turn of Edo North Edo. For equity, justice and fairness it is the turn of Edo North because the PDP has given ticket to Edo South two times, Lucky Igbinedion and the present governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP has also given ticket to Edo Central once, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, who is a former governor of Edo State and who earns pension as a former governor and it is gazetted.

For you to have been governor of Edo State means that you earn all paraphernalia of office like pension and others you are entitled to. If you check the array of former governors of Edo State, Prof. Osunbor is one them.

If Edo North has produced a governor in the person of Adams Oshimohole; why do you insist on contesting since you are from the same zone with him?

If you want to check who has been governor, Edo Central has been governor twice, Edo North once, Edo South four times. In terms of population Edo South that has been governor four times has the largest population, followed by Edo North.

So, if is by population, Edo South has taken four times, Edo North is supposed to have taken at least two or three times, before you now come to two or one for Edo Central. If you are to go by sharing, it has to be according to seniority.

Edo South has the population, the second son is Edo North and the last born is Edo Central. If Edo South has taken three times and if we have to use the word rotation, it means that Edo North should have been three and Central would have been two. But instead Edo South has been governor four times, Edo Central that is the last born has been governor twice, while Edo North that is supposed to be the next has been governor only once through the court. So, for me, equity, justice, fairness and rotation favours Edo North. Also, in terms of capacity, I have the capacity, I have the experience. I am the closest to the people among those who are contesting, and if you want to ask who is ‘a home boy,’ they will tell you that Shaibu is ‘a home boy.’ I am not ‘a home boy’ only in terms of politics; I am a ‘home boy’ in all ramifications. Someone told me that the governor told the chairman of Oredo Local Government Area to remove my billboard, I said it is not possible and confronted the chairman and he said they removed it in the name of one tax or the other. I said okay, let me even stroll to the place and see what they have done. I told my security details not to accompany me. I went there by myself and before you knew what was happening a rally almost started in the place.

As I was speaking with them, they went and brought what they removed, and before I left there, the people started removing the other one to fix my own.

So, who is the ‘home boy,’ who is the street guy? For me, PDP will win the 2024 governorship election if it has a home boy as its candidate.

But, if the party fields a candidate, who has to talk to his people in the rural areas through an interpreter, just forget about it because Edo people have said they don’t want someone that will go to his village and go with an interpreter.

It means he does not understand them; he does not know them. Also let them tell us what they have done for their people. They said they were chairmen of one parastatal; one thing or the other. The question is: Those positions they have held, how has it affected their people?

What have they done for their people after being chairman of this or that? I can even call their own people by their names. Coincidentally, not that it was planned, my driver who has been with me since 2007 is from one of the aspirants town.

I built a four bedroom bungalow for him and that is my tradition to always do things for those people around me. And just checking, he said “na that man wey dey bring interpreter to the village with him.’

You talked about population as a major in winning election in Edo State. If that is the case, how do you think a zone like Edo Central without population could produce a governor?

Edo Central can be governor if they have the candidate that has capacity and is accepted by the people because in all past elections, all the senatorial zones contested. They want to divide us with the sentiment of central, north and south; we are all from Benin.

I am an Ekpe man and we migrated from Ekpe in Sakpomba in Benin. Ekpe left Benin to settle in Jetu. Fortunately for me, I am from Ekpe in Jetu. So, I am a Benin man. The Esan man will also tell you he is a Benin man because all of us can trace our ancestral history to Benin.

Some of these people have complex, so they use religion and ethnicity as a tool to sell themselves. For me, I have said I am not going to play ethnic or religious politics because those things divide us. What I will say is that we want someone who has capacity, grounded in affairs of our state and can hit the ground running from day one.

I have told our people that I will be the first governor to swear in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) the same day I am inaugurated. I will also announce my commissioners with their portfolios and send the list to the state House of Assembly immediately after the swearing- in.

The first assignment the SSG will perform will be signing the same letter with the names. Within the first one week, if the house graciously approves, I will have my executive council running.

This means that a week after my inauguration; business of governance starts because I am not going to study anything to know where to start from. I am already aware of every nook and cranny of Edo State.

I know that for me to go from Benin to Jetu now, I need to spend like four to five hours, I already know what to do to make sure that I return to my village just one hour the way it used to be in those days.

I know that if I want to bypass the Lagos-Abuja road, there are other roads that I can activate through which people can get to their destinations on time. I already understand the working of the state, so I am not going to be someone who will come and learn on the job. I know Edo people will not want someone who will come and learn on the job again.

Edo people need somebody who will hit the ground running from day one and that person must have experience in governance, must understand public sector governance.

They hide under private sector to come into government, but I can tell you that I have worked with them and I can tell you that as far as public sector leadership is concern, they are very deficient.

I worked with Osunbor, Oshiomhole and the present governor, so I know their strength and where the strength has impacted positively in the state and areas where they have made mistakes and we need to strengthen.

I am not going to make those mistakes; I am going to make sure that those things they have done positively are upgraded and areas where mistakes were made, we will not repeat those mistakes.

So, what I am bringing on board is experience, capacity and knowledge of the system, and I can tell you that is what Edo needs now. Edo does not need an interpreter.

How united is PDP in Edo State for the governorship election because apart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), there is the Labour Party that made an impact in the last general election?

The party is suffering in Edo State as we speak and the situation needs someone, who is experienced politically. Let nobody come and tell those things like ‘we need a technocrat.’ No, we need someone that has experience in the private sector and public sector.

The two must come together. The era of deceiving us with private sector is gone because private sector means that you must be able to attract private sector initiatives.

I have learnt that from my governor. Presently, what private sector thinking looks like, I have been able to understand his own idea of the private sector and I have learnt some things from him.

The only thing that I can correct when I become governor is that I will not invest Edo State government money in projects that naturally should be private sector driven because when I am able to attract private sector to come and invest in Edo State, the equity of government should be land and provision of infrastructure.

Government has no business in putting government funds into private businesses that are supposed to be driven by the private sector. My own private sector initiative is that government equity should be provision of infrastructure and when needed, provide land as equity.

The private sector should bring their money to build their infrastructure and they must be able to take some level of risks. My risk is providing the enabling environment and providing land when you need the land and that is what it should be.

Whether you like it or not, the catalyst that boosts government business and the economy of any state is the enabling environment.

I have no business in giving private sector money to come and invest in my state. I should be able to give guarantee; banks should be able to drive that and be the catalyst that will drive that funding and opportunities for the private sector to operate and that is where the public and private sector meet.

What do you hope to pursue if eventually you are elected as governor of Edo State?

When I say that I have learnt from Osunbor and Oshiomhole, it is a combination of what I see them do very well. I will amplify them quickly, and areas where there were one or two mistakes, we will not make them again.

That is what we are bringing on board. The era of lamenting as a government is gone; there are lots of things we can do together to make things work.

I will be a governor that will cooperate with the federal and local governments because whether you like it or not the three tiers of government must work effectively. So, I will be a governor that will make sure that local governments can build a certain level of infrastructure, like road infrastructure.

Presently, you will see a state government building a kilometre road. That should be the responsibility of the local government. I will strengthen local governments and make sure that their funds get to them.

I will scrap the Ministry of Local Government Affairs if I become the governor of Edo State.

The Ministry of Local Government Affairs will not exist because there is no Ministry of State Affairs at the federal level, so why will I have Ministry of Local Government Affairs at the state level? These are all tools for corruption.

How far have you been able to get the buy-in of your principal, Governor Obaseki, to your ambition because he seemed not to be disposed to your ambition?

There was tension over my intention to contest; that is true but like a loyal deputy, I will never fight my governor. I promise and I took a vow with my God that I will be loyal to my governor to the end. Even in the midst of harassment and intimidation, I have held on to that vow.

Yes, he has a candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who he is supporting. He has the right to support him, but I also have the right to contest and that is reason for the conflict.

His people are making the mistake of thinking that my contesting the election is disloyalty. My loyalty remains and if you check, in spite of the intimidation, I have never said any negative thing about my governor because the Office of the Governor must be respected at all times.

But we have to separate my ambition that is constitutionally guaranteed from loyalty; they are two separate things.

I know by the grace of God that the governor will support me by the time I get the ticket because he has publicly declared that my fate is in the hands PDP, so I know my governor will support me because PDP will give me the ticket.