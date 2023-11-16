Obaseki Welcomes German Filmmakers On Cultural Exchange To Edo

…promises support, enabling environment

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has welcomed filmmakers from Germany on a cultural exchange programme in Benin City, with a promise to continue to support and provide an enabling environment and equipment for creatives to practice and promote their crafts.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, assured the six German filmmakers, who are to work and collaborate with six Nigerian filmmakers, a fulfilling time in Benin City, noting that all that is required for their training have been provided by the State Government.

The training and workshop sessions, which have since commenced at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, will span 21 days. It is expected to climax with the shooting of a short fiction or documentary by the two teams as part of the exchange programme initiated by the Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the German team and the Nigerian students’ participants for accepting to take up the task, noting that the Obaseki-led administration is geared towards making Edo State the number one film production hub in Nigeria.

She noted, “The governor has inaugurated the Edo Film Project with Mr. Kabat Eseosa Egbon as the Team Head. The State Government has also provided incentives such as free accommodation, transportation, and security to all producers willing to shoot their films in Edo State.”

The visiting filmmakers were encouraged to visit tourist attractions within the State during their programme.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Iryn Omorogiuwa, wished the team success in their endeavours and assured them of the Ministry’s support during their stay.