Obaseki Wants To Frustrate Transition Of Power – Okpebholo

The Governor-elect of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Sunday alleged that the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki has disappeared from the state and expressed concern over his bizarre public displays.

Okpebholo who will be sworn in on Tuesday, November 12 as the new executive governor of the state made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Godspower Inegbe.

Okpebholo further stated that Obaseki is doing everything possible to frustrate a peaceful transition of power ahead of his swearing-in on Tuesday.

The Governor-Elect in the statement raised the alarm regarding the whereabouts of Obaseki, who he claimed reportedly fled Benin City, the Edo State capital, using a disguised bus.

Okpebholo said Edo people are worried by Obaseki’s reckless statements and urged him to evaluate his state of mind.

This was a reaction to Obaseki’s earlier statement on Friday that he is yet to get the invite for the swearing-in ceremony of Okpebholo, scheduled for Tuesday.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Obaseki had alleged that Okpebholo and his party, the All Progressives Congress, were planning his inauguration without consulting or involving the state government in the preparations.

Okpebholo further noted that Obaseki is making the false claims to shift attention away from his sinister plans to leave the country through the land borders.

“As of Friday, 8th of November, the whereabouts of Obaseki is unknown.

“He has chased everyone out of Edo State Government House. He has abandoned governance in the State, and he is on the run.

“He has escaped through the road out of Benin. He did not pass through the airport.

“If he is as popular as he claims, why did he not use the airport to escape? Instead, he hired a bus and disguised while escaping from Edo State.” the statement partly reads

