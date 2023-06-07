Obaseki Unveils Edo State University Uzairue Teaching Hospital

Edo State Government has unveiled the newly refurbished Auchi General Hospital, now Edo State University, Uzairue Teaching Hospital to the public for the commencement of a three-day healthcare services.

The state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Com. Philip Shaibu while unveiling the hospital on behalf of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki stated that the former Auchi general hospital has been redesigned, equipped and fortified to serve the medical needs of not just the residents but Nigerians in general.

He said the hospital would begin three days of free medical care irrespective of tribe, religion or ethnicity and urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity of free medical care services.

According to him, “the importance of the teaching hospital was to provide quality healthcare delivery and well-being to the people of Edo State in particular and Nigerians in general”.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor emphasized that one of the basics of Edo State University Teaching Hospital is to foster an environment of collaboration and mutual learning as a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and learn from the experience of others as well as get inspired by the groundbreaking research and achievements that would be shared within the academic community particularly Edo state university students.

The VC further stated that the three days of free medical care services are in line with the University Teaching Hospital Corporate Social Responsibility for the communities of Auchi, Iyamho and Ivioghe in Etsako West and East respectively.

Prof. Aluyor however promised that the university’s management will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the hospital was positioned to a level where it would be globally competitive.

Highpoint of the event was the Deputy Governor. Comrade. Philip Shaibu unveiling of the groundbreaking for the construction of the Paediatric Unit, Accident and Emergency wards including additional theatre within the teaching hospital premises.