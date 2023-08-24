Obaseki To Swear In 4 New Commissioners Friday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will tomorrow, Friday, August 25, 2023, swear in four new Commissioners confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the ceremony will take place at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital, by 1 p m.

The Commissioners to be sworn in are; Asi Surajo Jubril, Zubairu Dada Abubakar, Osilama Okuofo, and Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor.

According to Ogie, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the four (4) commissioner-nominees confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, August 23, 2022, will be sworn into office by His Excellency, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Friday, August 25, 2023.”